





18:43 A Mexico fan looks dejected after the match against Saudi Arabia in Lusail, Qatar, on November 30, 2022. © Amr Abdallah Dalsh / Reuters

In Qatar, the Mexican team achieved a victory against Saudi Arabia that at times made them dream of qualifying, but which ended up being insufficient. This was the first elimination of the ‘Tri’ in a World Cup during the first phase since the tournament held in Argentina in 1978. Now, players and the Federation must work on the formation of a team to be competitive in 2026, the world of which they will be one of the venues.