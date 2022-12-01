First modification:
In Qatar, the Mexican team achieved a victory against Saudi Arabia that at times made them dream of qualifying, but which ended up being insufficient. This was the first elimination of the ‘Tri’ in a World Cup during the first phase since the tournament held in Argentina in 1978. Now, players and the Federation must work on the formation of a team to be competitive in 2026, the world of which they will be one of the venues.
#Sports #Mexico #hard #work #ahead #World #Cup
Leave a Reply