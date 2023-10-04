It is a period of great sporting results for Italy. The Italia Team welcomed the third edition of the European Games in Krakow with 100 podiums and 11 Olympic placements. Numbers never reached before which add to those made public at the beginning of the year. In fact, 2022 was a record year: 219 medals won in the Olympic disciplines at the European Championships and 102 in the World Championships, in which Italy placed 3rd place behind the United States and China. There are many ingredients behind these successes. There The health of the athletes is, however, the fundamental one: the sine qua non for preparation at the highest levels.

To answer the specialist health demand required by sporting activity, it exists the Institute of Sports Medicine and Science of CONI, a center of excellence that makes the experience of internationally renowned professionals available to athletes and citizens, guaranteeing specialist consultancy and latest generation equipment. The center is also accredited and reference for Sports Cardiology by the European Society of Cardiology (Esc).

On this horizon, Coni e ‘Welfair, the healthcare fair’ will dedicate an in-depth discussion on October 19th from 9.30am to 11.40am in the Fiera Roma premises. At the table – we read in a note – will participate, among others, Carlo Mornati General Secretary of CONI, Marco Scorcu vice-president of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation – Fmsi and Giampiero Pastore head of the CONI Institute of Sports Medicine and Science.

“As we move further into the future – he underlines Fabio Casasoli, Sole Director of Fiera di Roma – we understand that there are no longer single issues but large axes of transformation that require collaboration and discussion between institutions, science and society. Good lifestyles, economy, healthy ageing, development and access to cutting-edge technologies: they are all connected. The added value of Welfair, in addition to its innovative format, is that it has brought a discussion back to the Capital on a topic, that of healthcare, which is essential, strategic and interconnected to the major directions of the present. Rome is a privileged meeting point between the Government, the large national agencies and bodies and the regional administrations where the future of healthcare and health can be planned”.

“The Welfair format – reiterates the organizer Claudio Lo Tufo – it is the meeting between all the players in the health supply chain in order to create new management and innovation models. This is why we define ourselves as the healthcare fair”.

The Coni Institute of Sports Medicine and Science – continues the note – lends itself particularly well to this approach of comparison and multidisciplinarity given the numerous collaborations with Italian universities and its ability to create a synthesis between medical specialties and sports disciplines. The Institute represents, in fact, the only CONI health and scientific structure on the national territory which has the institutional task of protecting the state of health of elite athletes, of providing national sports federations with scientific knowledge for the improvement of sports performance in view of Olympic and high-level commitments and to promote sports culture aimed at the well-being of the individual.

The Institute’s impact is not limited to competitive activity and specialist knowledge can become a tool for prevention and good lifestyles for the entire population.

Sport is a prevention and health tool in which to invest at a national and territorial level. However, according to Istat data – concludes the note – only 26.3% of Italians practice sport on a continuous basis. The situation is worrying especially for young people, who have become more sedentary after Covid. Only 20 percent of people over the age of 15 dedicate 150 minutes a week to physical sporting activity (in Sweden, for example, it is 60%). Communication and example are very important: almost 8 out of 10 children play sports when both parents are used to practicing sports, compared to just over 3 out of 10 children when both parents are non-practicing.