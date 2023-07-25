Dubai (Union)

Dr. Hashel Al Tunaiji, Consultant of Sports Medicine and Sports Sciences, Chairman of the Sports Medicine Committee of the National Olympic Committee, participated in the meetings of the Executive Office and the Development Committee of the International and European Federations of Sports Medicine, in the Italian capital, Rome, from 20 to 23 July.

The meeting discussed several axes, including the UAE National Olympic Committee’s preparations to host the International Federation of Sports Medicine International Conference 2024 in Dubai.

Dr. Hashel Al Tunaiji gave a detailed presentation to the Presidents of the International Federation and the European Union on the preparations to host this international event, which will be held for the first time in the UAE from October 24 to 27 next year.

Dr. Hashel Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Sports Medicine Committee, extended an official invitation to the President of the International Federation of Sports Medicine, Professor Fabio Piguzzi, to visit the UAE in mid-October, to see the latest field preparations to host this international scientific event.

On the sidelines of the meetings of the Executive Office of the International Federation and the European Federation of Sports Medicine, the accompanying conference on sports medicine organized by the Italian Federation of Sports Medicine was attended, which witnessed a large participation of guest speakers with international relevance, and a large number of national and international participants to discuss the latest developments in the field of sports medicine and sports science.

On the other hand, the UAE participated in the meeting of the Asian Sports Medicine Organization, which was held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou this July, as well as in the work of the Executive Committee of the organization, as the reality and future of sports medicine in the continent were reviewed, and the most important upcoming sporting events, led by the nineteenth Asian Games, which will also be hosted by the city of Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8 next.

The country was represented at the meeting by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rahoumi, a sports medicine consultant, vice-chairman of the medical committee at the National Olympic Committee and executive member of the Asian Sports Medicine Organization.

In the meetings, Al-Rahoumi gave a detailed presentation of the scientific conference of the World Organization for Sports Medicine, which will be held in Dubai from October 24 to 27, 2024. He won the praise of the attendees. High-level sports performance, and the presentation also included a presentation by the executive and scientific committees of the conference, as well as the proposed scientific medical program and themes that include various lectures, workshops, and speakers from the world’s elite specialists in the field of sports medicine.

Al-Rahoumi stressed that the meeting also included discussion of several important issues for the development of the sports medical sector in the Asian continent, including the development and development of the scientific program for sports injuries, the creation of the scientific medical journal of the Asian Sports Medicine Organization, scientific updates on the medical publications of the Asian organization used in various sessions, as well as presenting a summary of the next Asian Sports Medicine Conference, which will be held in Sabah, Malaysia in April 2024, which will also witness the next meeting of the Asian Sports Medicine Organization and the Executive Committee of the organization.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rahoumi held a meeting with Professor Minhao Zi, where he congratulated him on his presidency of the Asian Sports Medicine Organization, and presented him with the shield of the UAE National Olympic Committee, stressing the UAE’s keenness to cooperate with the Asian Sports Medicine Organization, and all international bodies in this field, for the health and safety of athletes, and the application of best practices in the field of sports medicine.