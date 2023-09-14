Of Chiara Daina

There are various situations in which it can (or must) be requested. According to the legislation, it depends on the type of activity you want to do and the organizing company

The doubt, when signing up to the gym, swimming pool or padel center, if necessary a sports medical certificate which certifies the absence of contraindications to carrying out physical exercise. The confusion is legitimate. If it’s clear to everyone that To practice any discipline at a competitive level, a certificate of health suitability is mandatoryat least when you want to perform yoga, pilates, spinning, dance, swimming, tennis and other sports lessons at an amateur level.

Case 1: not mandatory but can be requested In this case the club that organizes the course and that it is not part of a national sports federation (football, rowing, swimming, martial arts, athletics, fencing, boxing, rugby, skiing, etc.) n of a sports promotion body (for example, the Acli Sports Union) recognized by CONI (the Italian National Olympic Committee) may request a recreational-motor activity certificate. The certificate in this case it is no longer mandatory but has not been abolishedas many believe, and can be issued by any doctor, at a cost of around 30-40 euros, he explains Marco Scorcudirector of the Sports Medicine clinic of the ASL of Cagliari and vice-president of the Italian Sports Medical Federation (Fmsi).

Case 2: compulsory non-competitive Instead, to register and participate in the non-competitive activities organized by the amateur clubs and associations affiliated to the Federations or sports promotion bodies (whose list can be found on Coni.it) it is absolutely necessary to obtain a certificate for non-competitive sporting activity. In essence, this document could be used for a jungle of activities, from the most recreational ones, such as chess and bridge, to gentle gymnastics, up to the most demanding ones, such as running, horse riding, cycling, rowing, football and basketball. Scorcu.

Case 3: for recreational-motor activities Yet it is not strange that aSome fitness centers, although not registered with bodies approved by CONI, still require the certificate of non-competitive fitness, making its doctors available for the compilation. They want to protect the user in the event of illness or injury during training, but for this very purpose gyms outside the CONI circuit – recalls the expert – could make use of the certificate for recreational-motor activities.

Which doctors can certify The only ones authorized to produce the certificate for non-competitive sporting activity are general practitioners and paediatricians of free choice. (those who live in a city other than their own and do not have their doctor at hand can still contact a general practitioner on site), specialists in sports medicine (at the dedicated clinics) ei doctors of any specialty registered with the Italian Sports Medical Federation. For this last category there is no national list. The only way for citizens to identify members is to ask the doctor directly for the organisation’s registration number, Scorcu specifies. See also Health and wellness, training after the holidays: 4 useful tips

How much does it cost and when does it expire The paid certificate . There is no price list – continues the Fmsi vice-president -, the price varies on average from 30 to 50 euros. Valid for one year but at the discretion of the doctor it can also be limited to six months in the case of chronic, oncological patients, with hypertension or diabetes being evaluated, adds Scorcu. If a significant clinical problem arises for the purposes of carrying out physical exercise, such as fracture, domestic trauma, arrhythmia, dyspnea, chest pain, syncope, significant headache, marked weakness, sudden weight loss not related to nutrition, you must immediately contact the certifying doctor who can indicate to partially or completely suspend sporting activity.

Rules for children and students I am all subjects over 6 years of age are obliged to present the certificate (between 0 and 6 years, in specific cases indicated by the pediatrician) who register with the sports clubs mentioned above and who are not considered competitive athletes (the age of access to competitive sports defined by the individual Federations). But also g

students who participate in student sports games, for the provincial and regional phases (competitive fitness is required for the national one) and other school sporting events, such as cross-country running. For students, at the request of the school director, and for disabled people of all ages the free certificate remembers Scorcu.

What tests may be required The sports visit a moment of health prevention. Before issuing the non-competitive fitness certificate, the doctor will have to measure blood pressure and perform an electrocardiogram on the patient. In the presence of particular health conditions, it can also be prescribed an effort test to evaluate cardiac function and other tests – specifies Marco Scorcu, vice-president of the Italian Sports Medical Federation (Fmsi) -. If during the visit a heart murmur is found, an echocardiogram is requested, in case of arrhythmia a “Holter” is applied to monitor changes in cardiac beats over 24 hours. Spirometry is performed in patients with asthma, while those with high cholesterol or low iron will need to have a complete blood count.