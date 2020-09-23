Sports Maria Huntington’s childhood was happy and taught the value of money: “Sometimes we fought for clothes”

In Maria Huntington’s childhood family, the economy was tight, but money never prevented her from playing sports. The all-rounder hopes that children could play hobbies regardless of their parents ’wealth.

To the living room has collected shoe boxes and bags full of sportswear. They are going to charity for Hope ry, which distributes hobby equipment to low-income families.

The pile also features brand new spikes, a collection for this year’s Olympics.

“These may cost 150 euros. That’s a lot, ” Maria Huntington says while looking at brightly colored slippers.

The third The 23-year-old Huntington, who won the consecutive Finnish championship in the sevens this summer, now receives a lot of sports equipment from partners, but in childhood the equipment came to be used frequently.

If you ever got new spikes or sneakers, they were bought a couple of sizes bigger and used for several seasons.

“Now one sneaker a month might go, but then they were used for two years in the tube, even though we were of growing age. The sneakers lose their elasticity, but it was not cared for then, as long as they went intact. ”

Huntington was born in England, where his father is from, but the family moved to Finland when he was 5 years old.

The family lived in Leinola, Tampere. The mother, who worked as a physiotherapist, was the sole parent of four children, so money was tight. Still, the childhood was happy, and the siblings enjoyed a lot.

“We started with my twin sister Tiian with athletics at the age of 9 at the Hippo Games. Mom was also involved in the activities and my two little brothers went to training. My sister and I also played volleyball, basketball, swimming and tried whatever sports. ”

“ “We got really nice clothes and it was a big deal for us.”

In adolescence, clothing brands made a big difference. Maria Huntington handed out magazines to get her own money to buy the right kind of clothes.­

For athletics was transported together by car, but the sisters learned that in order to enter other hobbies, one had to be self-employed.

“For basketball practice in Kangasala, we often asked for rides or took a bus, sometimes a bike. We went to Ylöjärvi for volleyball exercises by bus. The mother would not have had the opportunity to tear everywhere. ”’

Relief from the seasonal fees for sports hobbies was obtained when the mother, who had joined Tampereen Pyrinto through her children, also started coaching.

“Without the flexibility of the club, we would not have been able to pay the season fees.”

Money or its lack was not spoken out loud in the family, but still the children understood. Huntington knew exactly exactly because Mom has a payday.

The store calculated what could be bought and always chose the cheapest option from the products.

The clothes were worn and it didn’t bother Huntington as a child, although he was sometimes surprised when the guys could get more new hoodies at once.

“Without the help of my mother’s co-workers, we would have walked the same verme for many years. We got really nice clothes, and that was a big deal for us. Sometimes we fought for clothes with Tiia. ”

“ “And there’s nothing wrong with parents helping if it’s possible, but we didn’t have that opportunity.”

Maria Huntington says she has played many sports with her twin sister Tiia. At the tennis center, the duo searched for empty courts to get free to play.­

Children also knew without asking that not everything could be afforded, like even a tennis hobby. For the school’s tennis tournament, Huntington and his twin sisters received rackets from a sports buddy. They played a lot of two and came up with ways to get on the field.

“We went to a tennis center looking for empty courts where you could play for free. We were there for so long that we were evicted. ”

In adolescence, brand awareness increased and clothing began to have more value. But by then, Huntington already had the opportunity to raise money for himself.

“Of course it didn’t matter if it was Adidas or Nike or whatever was always in vogue now. I started handing out magazines at the age of 13, and I ran athletics schools. Then came the summer jobs. I got my own money, which I could use exactly what I wanted. ”

The club, on the other hand, supported the camps in the south, reciprocally with Huntington directing athletics to his younger ones. As the camps approached, he distributed the magazines even more eagerly to get spending money for the camps.

It has always been clear to Huntington that money has to be earned, it is not given away by anyone for free.

“The fact that I have had to do some work in front of the money, has taught a lot more than the fact that I had been born golden spoon in your mouth. And there is nothing wrong with parents helping if there is an opportunity, but we did not have that opportunity. ”

“ “I never thought I couldn’t do something because I couldn’t afford it.”

Sports career enabling despite the tight economic situation has required arrangements, reflection and the courage to say things out loud.

“I never thought that I could do something on the ground that can not afford to, but I’m trying to come up with a solution that worked for or asked for help.”

The attitude of coping is admirable, but sometimes the constant stretching of a penny can be discouraging. It can also be a disgrace, especially at an age when you don’t want to stand out from your peers.

“Maybe sometimes when I was younger there was a little shame when others had great cars and we had the oldest possible one who just went through the inspection at some point.”

However, Huntington emphasizes that this was a very small grief. The old wisdom is that happiness cannot be bought with money. And Huntington considers his childhood very happy.

“We had very close relationships with mom and siblings and we did a lot of things together. The old car is really a small concern compared to the kind of things I have sometimes heard other childhood related. “

Sports activities athletics and basketball went along for a long time, but at a very young age Huntington realized that career opportunities for a professional athlete are better in athletics.

Independent financial security was achieved by Huntington by working as a telemarketer. He was still working before the 2018 European Championships, but gradually left them aside after starting to get income from the sport.

It is important for Huntington to think things through from an economic perspective. That means that even if surprising stuff happens, he will survive.

“Childhood taught it, that I do not want to get into a situation where I am bereft that, for example, is no money in the account, if there’s an emergency.”

“ “At least I want to be one of those who influences bigger things and not so that everything just revolves around your own hub.”

Because sports is a short-lived and uncertain field, there are contingency plans in Huntington. He has recently started studying Information Systems Science, through which he is also scheduled to study for a Master of Business Administration.

In addition, she has social media-related partnerships.

Huntington competed only once in its main sport this season, the Sevens, because the coronavirus took a large part of the races. In the exceptional year, social media has been an even more important earning opportunity.

“If my career would end now, so I have made a social media platform that I can basically live by means of partnerships. They are not tied to sporting events, but to visibility on social media. ”

Athlete it is now possible to brand oneself, gather followers, gain sponsors and thus advance one’s own career. This visibility can also be used for good.

“At least I want to be one of those who influence bigger things and not so that everything just revolves around my own pole. In the trainings and in the team around me, people do things in front of me, so I want to take important things forward. ”

Sport has taught Huntington self-confidence, perseverance and perseverance. The qualities he would call every child and young person could get from their hobbies.

“Everyone should have an equal opportunity to practice. It is unfair if that possibility does not exist because of the parents’ wealth. ”

Some of the shoes are brand new, made for the Olympic year.­