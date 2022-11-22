The Netherlands team, led by Louis van Gaal, beat Senegal in their first match of the World Cup that takes place in Qatar. The result, beyond giving three points to the Clockwork Orange, allowed the coach to extend his record of victories within the highest soccer tournament at the national team level.

Rematch, it could be a word that is within the definition concept of Louis van Gaal. After not being able to guide the Netherlands team to the World Cup in Korea and Japan in 2002, he returned through the front door when he took over the bench for the Dutch team ahead of the tournament that was held in Brazil in 2014, at which one classified.

In that World Cup, Van Gaal was able to enjoy a 5-1 win over Spain, a team that four years earlier had defeated the Netherlands in the World Cup final in South Africa, and they were able to finish in third place, after being eliminated in the semifinals for Argentina in a penalty shootout.

After five years without managing, he returned to the Dutch national team to replace Frank de Boer, a former player of the national team and who resigned after the elimination of the Netherlands in the round of 16 of Euro 2020.

The search for the first world title for the Netherlands began in Qatar in the best possible way when they defeated Senegal, current African champions, in their first appearance with a score of two goals to nil (2-0), a result that leaves one match that remained goalless until the 84th minute, when Cody Gakpo anticipated goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, a Chelsea token, to break parity.

The second goal was the work of Davy Klaassen, an Ajax player from his country, who scored after the match.

With three runners-up titles behind them (1974, 1978 and 2010) the Netherlands team seeks to break that spell and Qatar, led by Van Gaal, seems to be the right setting to win the cup.