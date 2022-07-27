Sports | “Life doesn’t work that way, you just keep asking” – Katarina Naumanen is now urging athletes to take care of their rights

Katarina Naumanen, the new athlete member of the Olympic Committee’s board, has experienced firsthand that athletes are often left alone with problems.

What is an athlete who can’t play sports? Another consecutive anterior cruciate ligament injury and more than a year of rehabilitation behind him has been given by a football player Katarina Naumase27, again a new perspective on the athlete’s social status.

“Sometimes it feels like an injured athlete in our society is not an athlete at all. It’s pretty rough.”

Naumanen wants to bring out the humanity of the athlete. In 2020, he told HS of burnout accompanied by depression and anxiety.

When an athlete does well, there is plenty of admiration, but when things go badly, the athlete is very often alone with his problems.

Renewed the knee injury brought with it another rehab period and a battle with insurance companies, but cleared space in the calendar. And the HJK player used that space by applying to the board of the Olympic Committee.

He was elected as an athlete member Anni Vuohijoken after announcing in April that he would be out of the position.

“I concluded that in this life situation, with my experience and my personality, this could be a very appropriate thing.”

Naumanen got the information about the place through the Football Players’ Association. He has been involved in its operations for over six years. At one time, he was in the captaincy of Helmarie, negotiating an equal national team contract. Currently, Naumanen also serves on the board of the Finnish Economy.

“I have gained a lot of competence knowledge from interest monitoring. I have accumulated insight and experience from the organization side and I knew that I could jump into the Olympic Committee’s board activities pretty quickly, even though I am coming in the middle of the strategy period.”

Naumanen has studied information and service management at Aalto University. He works in a technology consulting company.

“It is a good addition to the perspective of sports, there is a lot of talk about the digitalization of sports and its importance to sports. I’m pretty much at the heart of it.”

The application process while the Olympic Committee was in the middle of harassment scandals. Naumanen’s predecessor left his position in the middle of the season, accusing the Olympic Committee of leading with fear. Maybe not the easiest situation to jump into.

“It was a bit scary when you didn’t know what government operations look like from the inside, you had only read about them in the media. But I have a good foundation, I know what high-quality government activity is and I can demand the right kind of activity.”

Naumanen sees it as a strength that he comes from outside the organization, looks at things with fresh eyes and is ready to question operating models.

“The human mind is a bit like that, it becomes blind to its own actions. It’s easy for me to ask stupid questions, which can hit places that you haven’t even thought about.”

There are people, who are always ready to tell you how things should be done, and then there are people who do. Naumanen belongs to the latter. Acting is the way in which social structures are renewed, and government work gives the opportunity for that.

“As a person, I want to make an impact. Instead of complaining about what’s wrong, I’d rather put my hands in the clay.”

As an athlete representative, Naumanen’s role is to bring understanding and concreteness to the board about the everyday life of an athlete. Naumase also has a competitive dance background, which helps to understand individual and pair sports, but still there is still a lot to learn.

“I need to be able to recognize and learn the challenges and athlete paths of different sports, as well as how to build a path to the top in different sports.”

In Naumanen’s opinion, the fact that there are two athlete representatives on the board of the Olympic Committee is a great thing, but the voice of athletes in society is still weak.

“We have a long way to go before athletes are involved in the reform of the legislation or development work that concerns them.”

In June was published a report that sparked debate about the state of Finnish elite sports. Naumanen feels that athletes have to insert themselves into this discussion.

“Life doesn’t work so that people hold hands and ask what you think, but you have to want to actively participate. It is also the responsibility of us athletes to participate in the change and make sure that our voices are heard.”

Whether it’s about injury, securing finances or harassment, the safety of athletes in society is also very fragile. But now we can see a positive phenomenon: the athletes are getting organized.

Last year, an interest protection organization made up of basketball, volleyball, baseball and floorball players was established.

“It’s a great indication that athletes want to take responsibility for their own interests and social status.”

“ “I would like to speak more in favor of how to work together and create success and successes together.”

Olympic Committee the main tasks are to promote an active lifestyle, develop club and organization activities and take care of top sports. Tasks overlap each other in many ways.

Naumanen has seen many kinds of club activities during his career. He hopes that through his new job, he can influence that everyone has equal opportunities in the athlete’s path and that the activities are professional and respectful of the athletes.

Here, the Olympic Committee should be a pioneer and a role model.

“As an umbrella organization, the Olympic Committee must be able to show how to build an equal sports and exercise culture. It then goes on from there.”

The role of the example was replaced by a big bump compared to spring harassment. Naumanen’s current experience, based on one board meeting, is that the issues and reports that have become public have been taken seriously and they want to be addressed.

“This is a matter of management and action. We will rise from this by turning words into actions and by introducing better and modern management models that emphasize network activities and low hierarchy.”

Community strength is one of the reasons why Naumanen ended up in football and not competitive dancing. Perhaps the reason that Naumanen has ended up in positions where the role of the community is significant.

“We are a rather individualistic culture, we want to manage on our own and build our own success. I would like to speak more in favor of how to work together and create success and successes together.”

The community spirit of football attracted Katarina Naumasta (no. 5). In 2012, she was involved in the training of the under-20 women’s national football team at the Olympic Stadium.

Change for the better motivates Nauma to make an impact. Social impact is a long process, so it has the advantage of an athlete’s mentality.

“Can’t give up until certain things have happened.”

On the corporate side, he is used to the fact that changes in corporations are slow. Equally, however, he has seen there how decisions can be made or tested quickly and return to the old way if the test is not successful.

“Sometimes I feel that the structures in the sports world are quite locked and the decision-making is concentrated. Thus, making change is very slow, as is generally the case with political influence. It’s frustrating from time to time for my quick nature.”

In society a value change is in progress. For example, environmental issues have come to the fore more strongly and equality is emphasized. For some reason, the sports world has not been able to renew itself as quickly as the rest of society.

One contradiction emerges from the background, which is good to be aware of.

“Society is kind of against people being ranked. And sport is based on that, after all.”

“Top sports and the Olympic Committee must be able to assure that we comply with general ethical values ​​and standards of conduct, to make sports ethically acceptable, even if there is this contradiction in the background.”

Cases in which this contradiction is discussed are constantly coming up in the public debate. Situations where the pursuit of results has come before ethical or good behavior standards.

“Even though I’m in favor of top sports and winning, it has to be done within agreed ethical limits. At the moment, we lack clear criteria for elite sports by which these are defined.”

Set of values should be distributed to the entire wide field of sports. Their implementation should also be monitored so that they are not just words written on paper.

One of the recent news has concerned the coach of Helmarien Anna Signeuliawhich leadership styles and attitude towards the assistant coach’s desire to have children have caused debate.

Naumanen, who previously played in the national team, does not want to comment on the incident, but the fact that there is a commotion is positive in Naumanen’s opinion.

“There wasn’t even a doping scandal before it started to be controlled. The fact that there are uproar shows that we have principles in society and their implementation is monitored. It is a good thing.”