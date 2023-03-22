Wonderful news for the former tennis champion Martina Navratilov and for its many fans from all over the world. In fact, during an interview with the British journalist Piers Morgan she announced that she had defeated the tumors she was suffering from.

Navratilova, born in the Czech Republic in 1956, is considered to this day one of the most important and successful female athletes in history. He holds all tennis records, including 59 Grand Slam titles, including nine Wimbledons.

At the end of last year he had begun his fight against a tumor, or rather two. The two masses had hit her throat and breast. The latter was a repeat offender, considering that the former champion had already had the same oncological problem 13 years ago.

Fortunately, as his manager explained, the tumors were very mild and were already there responding well to treatment.

Martina noticed a swollen lymph node in her neck during the WTA Finals in Fort Worth. A biopsy was then performed. At the same time Martina was undergoing throat tests, she was found to have a suspicious form in her breast, later diagnosed as a tumor, completely unrelated to the one in her throat. Both are in their early stages with excellent results. Martina won’t be covering the Australian Open for the Tennis Channel from their studio, but she hopes to be able to participate via Zoom from time to time.

Martina Navratilova’s most beautiful victory

I followed that announcement very difficult months for the former number 1 in world tennis. Chemo and radio therapies, which according to Navratilova herself were the hardest challenge of her life.

Today, however, everything seems to be just a memory. The doctors have in fact specified that the tumors are gone and that Martina can go back to thinking serenely about her future and her projects.

And among the many dreams that the former champion can pursue again, there is also the one she has been pursuing for years together with her partner Julia Lemigova, namely adopt a child.

In the interview with Piers Morgan, Navratilova explained that mental approach and determination that she had when she played tennis, helped her beat the disease.