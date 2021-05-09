Sports law Experienced lawyer worried about sports disciplinary: “Suek needs an outside supervisor”

State the Director General of the Finnish Audit Office (VTV) Tytti Yli-Viikarin in the official criminal investigation, the question arose: who supervises the supervisor?

VTV is supervised by the Parliamentary Audit Committee, but who supervises the Finnish Sports Ethics Center Suek in sports? No one at the moment.

The question worries a sports law expert Olli Raustetta. According to him, Suek is currently monopolistic in sports disciplinary matters. He considers this to be a shortcoming in the Finnish sports legal system.

“Suek’s operations require an external supervisor. Suek has done a lot of good, but if it makes a mistake, the penalties will be borne by the athlete who unduly gets into Suek’s mangle in the media. Suek has a lot of power in sports discipline, ”Rauste tells HS.

Rauste has handled the legal affairs of many athletes for more than twenty years.

He says he has come across several cases recently where Suek’s actions can be considered wrong.

Last August, Lotta Harala gave a positive doping test in which a very small amount of a stimulant classified as prohibited was found.­

For example hurdles runner Lotta Haralan operating ban According to Rauste, Suek has made a mistake in the rules.

“As early as January, Suek has informed the media that it is investigating whether Harala has violated its operating ban by participating in the exercises held in Pirkka Hall. No rule even prohibits an athlete from participating in training during a temporary disqualification. According to the rules, only competing and acting as a trustee is prohibited, ”says Rauste.

According to Rauste, Suek keeps Harala in his tongs in a matter that is not even forbidden by the rules.

HS has seen the Harala ban notice. At least there is no mention of him not being allowed to take part in the exercises, but the Sports Disciplinary Board on the ban on running a hurdler may have more information on the matter.

In the second in his example, Rauste tells of a case a year ago in which a coach felt he had been harassed and bullied in his sport.

The coach had reported the matter to Suek, who had investigated the matter. Suek decided that the case did not warrant action.

“After that, the coach asked me if there was anything that could be done about it. There is no such thing in the current system, because Suek’s decision to stop investigating something cannot be appealed anywhere, ”Rauste wonders.

Sports law expert Olli Rauste proposes an external supervisor to Suek (Finnish Sports Ethics Center).­

Suekin website a list of individuals who are currently banned from competition has been published. The list includes private individuals unknown to the general public, such as female fitness athletes, who are told, among other things, about their use of drugs.

According to the EU Data Protection Regulation, these are personal data that, according to Rauste, should not be published online.

“After all, Valviraka does not publish any list of doctors whose medical rights have been put on the shelf, and the courts do not publish a list of persons who have been sentenced to punishment,” Rauste says.

Suek invokes the World Anti-Doping Agency’s Wada Code.

“Wada’s rules cannot override the EU data protection regulation. Wada’s rules specifically state that, in the event of a conflict, mandatory legislation takes precedence over its rules. ‘

Above Suek is the Advisory Board on Ethics in Sport set up by the Ministry of Education and Culture, but in accordance with its mandate, it only acts as a leader in broad principles.

The Advisory Board does not take a position on individual cases, such as Harala or a sailor Janne Järvisen cases.

Rausteen The proposal to improve supervision is a combination of the supervisory model of the prosecutor’s office, the method of organization of the Finnish Sports Judicial Security Commission and the Canadian sports organization.

In Canada, the state has appointed a separate agent to oversee the realization of athletes ’rights.

The Sports Judicial Security Committee, on the other hand, employs rapporteurs for appeals as part-time employees, who, in addition to their main job, act as secretaries and rapporteurs for the Sports Judicial Security Committee on an hourly basis.

“The Ministry of Education and Culture should appoint a Canadian-style sports ombudsman or sports ombudsman,” Rauste suggests.

Mission According to Rauste, it could be set up, for example, in connection with the Advisory Board on Ethical Issues in Sport, so that the Commissioner would submit an annual report on his activities to the Advisory Board for evaluation.

Following an open application, a judge of the Court of Appeal or an experienced lawyer, independent of sports organizations, could be appointed to the post.

“If an athlete or other person who is being investigated or initiated by Suek feels they have been mistreated, he or she could file a complaint with the Sports Commissioner. The Commissioner would investigate the matter and give his impartial decision without delay. “

According to Rauste, the matter could be resolved by a side-appointed person appointed by the Ministry, who would be available when needed.

“According to my estimate, the cost to the state would be a few tens of tons a year. In this way, an objective supervisor of Suek’s activities would be obtained and a balance would be established for Suek’s current monopoly as the supervisor of Finnish sports. ”

Second experienced sports jurist and lawyer Hannu Kalkas has lodged a complaint against Suek’s actions with the Chancellor of Justice, who referred the case to the Ministry of Education and Culture.

The complaint relates to laboratory tests paid for by an athlete, which is potentially very important evidence for the innocence of an athlete. According to the complaint, Suek has blocked the athlete’s legal protection.

The complaint will be resolved at the end of June.

Kalkas does not necessarily support Rauste’s proposal for a separate sports commissioner, but agrees that Suek’s activities need to be better monitored.

“Everyone makes mistakes, but in Suek they happen too often. Given the importance of Suek’s position and operations, its operations are not sufficiently diligent, ”says Kalkas.

Suek’s Secretary General Teemu Japisson is not enthusiastic about Olli Rauste’s idea of ​​an external supervisor from the Finnish Sports Ethics Center.­

Suek: We have no disciplinary authority

Suekin (Finnish Sports Ethics Center) Secretary General Teemu Japisson dispute Olli Rausteen the view that it would be monopolistic in sports disciplinary matters.

“If we have probable reasons to suspect a doping violation, we have a duty under the rules to take it to the Disciplinary Board, which is an independent body. Exceptions are cases where the Athlete admits the charges and the penalties imposed. We act as a prosecutor. Suek doesn’t solve the issue, ”Japisson says, referring to the hurdler Lotta Haralan operating ban.

Rausteen to highlight another example of the harassment experienced by a coach, Japisson commented on a general level.

“At the request of the sports federation, we can do an investigation. And if there is a need to intervene, we will have a conversation with the federation. If necessary, we will carry out an investigation and submit the report to the sports federation, which will decide on further action. ”

According to Japisson, in this case too, Suek does not decide whether the case will go to discipline or not.

“On the contrary, it tells confidence in Suek that sports federations want to emphasize our role.”

In the third in the example, Rauste highlights the list of names published by Suek for individuals who are currently banned from competing.

“This is exactly what is being done. The ban does not only apply to one sport but to all Finnish and international sports. It is important that we have a list of those who are banned, ”says Japisson.

He says Suek has discussed the matter with the Data Protection Commissioner. This has not prevented the publication of the list, nor has it commented on it.

“If he says change, then change.”

Suek has nothing against outside control, according to Japisson. He is not enthusiastic about Rauste’s proposal to appoint an external sports commissioner.

“Personally, I don’t see it as necessary. I think our practices are good and they will be followed. We are part of the international anti-doping community. Wada (World Anti-Doping Agency) monitors compliance with the rules. It comes through the strictest control. ”

In Finland, Suek’s operations are supervised by its members, the Finnish Olympic Committee, the Finnish Paralympic Committee and the Finnish Sports Physicians’ Association.

Suek receives its funding mainly from the Ministry of Education and Culture from betting profits.