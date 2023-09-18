The 78th edition of the Vuelta a España ended with a surprising result for many: the American Sepp Kuss won the competition, entering Madrid in first position in the general classification. Although his work within the team is that of a gregarious, or collaborator so that the main figures can take the victories, his work in various stages allowed him to take the red shirt that identifies the leader of the great Spanish race from day eight and until the end.

With eight years as a professional, Kuss made a name for himself in world cycling as one of the best climbers. His work has been so decisive in some stages and competitions that during the 2023 edition of the Tour de France his teammates nicknamed him ‘the postman’, “because he always delivers.”

But still, with his good climbing credentials and the 12th and 14th places achieved in the Tour and the Giro d’Italia, few would have thought that by finishing La Vuelta he would be giving the United States its second title in the competition.

“Jumbo-Visma had a plan for Primož Roglič to be their leader to win their fourth Vuelta a España. If that plan failed, the option was Jonas Vingegaard. Sepp Kuss got in there and La Vuelta gave him that opportunity without him looking for it himself,” said Tatiana Rodríguez, journalist for the newspaper ‘AS Colombia’.

But as the days went by, the charisma of Sepp Kuss made us forget how difficult the start of La Vuelta was in 2023. Beyond the joys it provided to cycling lovers, the specialists only saw at what moment in La Vuelta Returning names like Primož Roglič or Jonas Vingegaard would take control of the race. And although that moment was close in stage 17, when both cyclists attacked their partner, they were not able to take the red shirt from him.

“Clearly both Roglič and Vingegaard wanted to win La Vuelta and they became his (Kuss) worst enemies and created a dilemma in Jumbo-Visma: whether to support the bosses or support Kuss, who had been charismatic and very popular. In the end the team made the decision, although in the last stage, to support Kuss with his two main figures and that improved the image of the team which, until that moment, was a little disrupted,” added the specialist.