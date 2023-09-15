The Peruvian marcher resurfaced in her career after a drastic change in her preparation. Kimberly García left her native country to train in Ecuador and soon saw the fruits with two world golds in 2022 and a silver in 2023. She is now preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with one eye on the uncertainty that looms over her proof.

No other athlete in Latin America can boast of Kimberly García’s feat at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon in 2022. The one born in Huancayo, Peru, became the first athlete in the region to win two golds in the same championship.

From her homeland, Kimberly reviews her career, which in this year’s World Cup left her with a silver at the Budapest World Cup in the 35 km event and a fourth place in the 20 km, the other World Cup event.

These are more than worthy results for an athlete who was considering retirement. “I had other expectations,” admits the 29-year-old marcher, who does not hide that now she only dreams big.

Peruvian athlete Kimberly García León arriving at the finish line of the 35 km walk race at the World Athletics Championships held in Eugene, USA on July 22, 2022. © Charlie Riedel / AP

Since 2021, Kimberly took a drastic turn in her career by moving her training to Cuenca, Ecuador, with Andrés Chocho, Pan American champion in the 50 km walk in Toronto 2015. “It changed everything. My workouts, my mentality, diet, etc. (…) I thought I knew, but in reality I did many things wrong.” It was a turnaround that now has Kimberly as one of the best walkers in the world and even in early 2023 she held the world record in the 35 km.

With those stripes, Kimberly is now thinking about the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“Everyone tells me that I am the main card for an Olympic medal.” It is the pressure, and at the same time the motivation for a distance runner who says she is preparing thoroughly for the summer competitions. The hope is to end a drought of Olympic medals for Peru that comes from Barcelona 1992.