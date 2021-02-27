Jose Manuel Cortizas, sports journalist for the newspaper The mail, He died this Saturday at the age of 55 due to coronavirus, as reported by the Basque media. The fatal outcome It took place this afternoon at the Hospital de Cruces, to which he was transferred last Friday after staying since the beginning of February in the ICU of the Urduliz Hospital.

Specialized in basketball, was in charge of following the news and the matches of the Bilbao Basket, which currently disputes the Endesa League. In addition, for several years also covered the participation of Spanish golfer John Rahm in the main tournaments he played.

Pain on social media

As soon as the news of his death is known, there have been various heartfelt reactions from the world of sports and communication. The Bilbao Basket, the Endesa League, Bilbao Mayor Juan Mari Aburto and numerous colleagues they have shown their condolences with emotional keepsake messages.