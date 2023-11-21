Sports Journalism | Helsingin Sanomat’s Ari Virtanen was awarded as an innovator in journalism

Helsingin Sanomat’s sports reporter Ari Virtanen was awarded the Journalism Innovator Award by Suomen Kuvalehti and the Otava Book Foundation.

Helsingin Sanomat sports reporter Ari Virtanen was awarded on Tuesday with the Journalism reformer’s award. The prize awarded by Suomen Kuvalehti and the Otava Book Foundation is 5,000 euros.

The jury that gave the award described Virtanen as a reformer of Finnish sports journalism.

“Ari Virtanen has contributed to the lift brought by success to Finnish football with good reporting, evaluation and commentary. At the same time, he has also dealt with the sport’s socially significant phenomena that have aroused contradictions and criticism, such as equality, human rights, money and environmental issues.”

“Ari Virtanen has been able to renew himself as a sports journalist and take an investigative look at sports and athletes. For real football fans, Virtanen offers expert and inspired analysis. Sport is still sport, not just a reflection of various phenomena in society,” the jury reasoned.

The editor-in-chief of Iltalehti received Suomen Kuvalehti’s journalism prize of 10,000 euros Crete Karvala. He was awarded for his commentary, analysis and reporting that increased readers’ understanding.

The award recipients were chosen by a jury, which included the editor-in-chief Jouni Kemppainenjournalist and nonfiction writer Sirpa Puhakkaauthor and Ph.D Tiina Raevaararesearcher and editor Olli Seuri and editor-in-chief Erja Yläjärvi. The board’s chairman and secretary was the editor-in-chief Matti Kalliokoski.

In the same the 10,000-euro Kanava prize awarded at the awards gala was given to a journalist Sonja Saarikoski from the work Prisoners. Crime ring in the world’s happiest country (Siltala).

The winner of the Kanava award was chosen by Kanava’s producer in charge Tuomo Lappalainen. He made a choice from five works proposed by the preliminary jury.