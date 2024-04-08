Sports is like movies: you don't buy a ticket if you don't know the cast

'If you can see it, you can be it.' I hear that phrase more often in conversations with athletes, coaches, sports marketers, investors and sports administrators. The meaning is: young girls draw hope from the images of successful sportswomen. If you sees that they are praised, when you come across them on billboards and in magazines, you want to follow in their footsteps. The famous Dream with usNike commercial plays on that sentiment.

But seeing women participate in top sports is less easy than you might think. Many women's sports are still developing. Not every major tournament is broadcast (live) on TV. Football, skating, hockey, swimming, cycling, athletics, tennis – then you've pretty much had it (apart from the Olympic Games) in the Netherlands.

The American LPGA – the most important and most lucrative golf tour for women – also suffers from this. “The last time I watched a women's golf match was via YouTube stream,” says American sports strategist Tony Cordasco. “Most LPGA matches are broadcast on the Golf Channel and the NBC Sport app. There are very few matches on NBC other than the Players Championship and the US Open.”

On the Ladies European Tour (LET) it is even worse, he says. The big matches are broadcast by the BBC, but enthusiasts mainly rely on YouTube. “It is high time that the LET and the LPGA merge,” says Cordasco. “The LPGA has made 118 million dollars (approximately 108 million euros) available in prize money this year, a record. With the LET that amount is a third lower. All signals are green for a merger. What are they waiting for in Europe?”

For the time being, women's golf is dealing with a vicious circle: without airtime, no sponsors and investors. Then the salaries and prize money will also remain behind and the fans will not flock in droves. How do you break that circle?

The LPGA has enlisted the help of Hana Kuma, the media company of one of the most famous and highest-earning sportswomen: tennis star Naomi Osaka. “We have a problem with the name recognition of our players,” the LPGA told Osaka and her right-hand man Stuart Duguid. Although LGPA Tour revenue has increased by 65 percent over the past four years, only two golfers appear on the latest Forbes list of highest-earning sportswomen: Nelly Korda (at 11th) and Brooke Henderson (at 19th). There are nine tennis players in the top 10 of the list. In terms of promotion, investments and media deals, women playing tennis are no inferior to men playing tennis.

“Women's golf is doing well, but we need to tell better stories about the stars to increase brand awareness and the profile of players,” says Duguid of Hana Kuma. According to him, it works no differently in sports than in films: we only buy a ticket or season ticket if we know the cast and the characters.

Together with the LPGA, eight female golfers were recently selected for a Hana Kuma pilot project. They learn to better promote themselves – as a brand. How did they grow up? What are their interests? What social goals do they pursue? After the project, other LPGA players can also follow a workshop by Hana Kuma.

Duguid does not want to say who the chosen ones are and how much money is involved in the project. But he does hint that name recognition alone is not enough to take women's golf to a higher level. When asked why that sport is much less popular than tennis, he says: because women in golf do not play in major tournaments at the same time as men.

Sports strategist Cordasco welcomes the collaboration with Hana Kuma. “It is important for sportswomen to communicate with fans, including through social media,” he says. “This is how you can attract the attention of sponsors. Athletes who maintain good contacts with fans have an advantage with sponsors. This includes regularly showing up for clinics and charity work.”

And what sponsors want is important, says Cordasco, because recent research by sports marketing agency Wasserman shows that professional sportswomen rely twice as heavily on income from commercial activities than men. They get no less than 82 percent of their income from sponsorship money, instead of prize money, for example. Many opportunities remain untapped, according to the researchers, because “fans view female athletes as positive role models who are trustworthy, exemplify excellence and are inspiring.”