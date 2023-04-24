With five teams in the three European semifinals, ‘Calcio’ once again shows itself as a competitive league at an international level. Soccer in this country seeks to return to the scene of the 90s, when it was shown as the most attractive championship on the planet.

Italy will once again have a representative in the Champions League final. It will be Milan or Inter, who meet in the semifinals and guarantee that nation will have one of their clubs in this instance for the first time since 2017.

In the Europa League, Juventus and Roma are still in contention, as is Fiorentina in the Conference League.

It seems that Italian soccer is beginning to see the light after a forced retrospective to which it was subjected after two failed World Cup qualifications in 2018 and 2022.