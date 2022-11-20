Sports injuries | Sports injuries among children and young people have increased – One reason for injuries can be found at the plate

Sports injuries among children and young people have increased. Too little energy intake exposes you to fractures and many other health problems.

Fresh sports scandal arose when Yle told the long-time head coach of competitive rhythmic gymnastics forced the athletes of the national team to lose weight.

According to the announcement made by the Gymnastics Federation for disciplinary purposes, the head coach constantly comments on the weight and appearance of the national team gymnasts. They were weighed regularly once a week for several years. After that, we moved on to measuring body composition.

The athletes and their parents told Yle that the result was painful weight loss, anxiety, eating disorders and other serious health problems. The interviewed athletes were minors when they started in the women’s national team.

The current one in the light of health knowledge, the activity seems incomprehensible, especially when the coach is also a doctor.

However, gymnastics has a strong tradition of watching weight. Also in team gymnastics has been engaged in measuring body composition and strict regulation of eating. The canteen of the Kisakallio sports college has been at the request of the gymnastics coaches line-up, where gymnasts are offered lighter food as for other athletes.

“I can’t say exactly how common it is these days, but especially in aesthetic sports there is still a risk that too much attention is paid to weight, says the director of research and development at the Tampere sports clinic Mari Leppänen.

“It’s worrying.”

Leppänen leads A healthy athlete – program, the purpose of which is to export research-based information about athlete’s health to coaches, athletes and their support teams.

The energy deficit caused by eating too little is in itself a serious obstacle to recovery and development. It easily leads to a state of overexertion and a cycle of illness. A constant lack of energy also exposes you to sports injuries. In particular, it can lead to bone stress fractures.

Although the most glaring problems have emerged in gymnastics coaching, insufficient energy intake is also a problem in other sports, including men. Despite the educational work, many coaches and athletes strive for a lower weight and lower fat percentage at the expense of endurance and recovery. Eating disorders occur in many different sports, both in jumping and ball sports as well as in endurance and combat sports.

Adults weight monitoring should not be part of youth sports, says Leppänen. For parents, the best way to take care of the health of children and young people who play sports is to make sure that they eat enough and in a variety of ways.

Leppänen estimates that parents’ knowledge of the necessity of adequate food has improved, but the differences between families are large.

In addition to proper main meals according to the plate model, snacks are also important. They improve endurance and alertness.

Another thing parents can do to support a young athlete is rest. Sufficient sleep and rest days from guided training are needed to cope and develop.

Junior and sports injuries among young people have clearly increased in recent years. Most of them happen in the training of sports clubs. In 2018, more than half of the children and young people participating in sports clubs reported that they had been injured within a year.

The reason is thought to be the increase in sedentary life and the decrease in children’s free exercise. Sports skills are built from early childhood in play and games. If physical play disappears, basic physical skills will also remain undeveloped.

At the same time, hard training can start at a young age in sports clubs. This can lead to problems, especially when the ability to move is weaker than before.

Leppänen has a third tip for fathers and mothers, which they can use to prevent sports injuries in their children. He recommends versatile movement together with the child. Adequate daily exercise helps protect against injuries in sports.

Guided training is usually not enough to fulfill the dose of physical activity that the child needs for his well-being and development. The recommendation for all 7-17 year olds is at least one hour of brisk and strenuous exercise every day.