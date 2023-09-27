Sports injuries | Don’t fall for this mistake – a doctor will advise you on the right way to treat injuries sustained while moving

FAQ Institute changed its first aid instructions for sports injuries a few years ago.

KKK (i.e. cold, high, compression) familiar to Finns gave way PEACE & LOVE instructions from the road. The biggest change is the omission of cold from the first aid instructions.

The new instructions are based on of the British Journal of Sports Medicine for publication.

“Studies have not been able to demonstrate the benefits of cold therapy in the treatment of injuries, so it is no longer necessary to recommend it”, who was preparing the UKK institute’s guidelines Olli Kattilakoski justifies.

Kattilakoski, who previously worked at the Tampere sports medicine center under UKK Institute, currently treats patients in Pihjalalinna. He is a doctor specializing in sports medicine.

Cold therapy has even been thought to slow down the healing of an injury. Cold relieves pain, but it has also been claimed to decrease blood circulation in the injured area.

However, according to Kattilakoski, it is too early to say that the cold treatment would be harmful. Experiments have been done on mice and they are at the level of basic research.

“This is a mouse study, and not a study conducted in connection with an injury in humans. It is not yet possible to draw the conclusion that cold treatment would definitely be harmful.”

" "Although elevation and compression are included in the recommendations, there is no evidence of their benefits either."

Cooler bags however, is still used. For example, in elite football, substituted players are often photographed with a large ice pack, even the size of a human head, taped to their leg.

“When treated acutely, cold treats the pain momentarily. Cold is very available and a quick way to relieve pain in an instant. When no significant harm has been proven, I am not of the opinion that it is necessary to remove the cold bags from the maintenance bags”, Kattilakoski assesses.

However, Kattilakoski emphasizes that cold should not be used after the acute phase.

In the previous instructions for the three sizes, cold was also recommended on the following days as a continuous interval treatment. In the light of the research data, it is of no use.

Current the instructions for sports injuries are divided into two parts. PEACE is about first aid, LOVE is about care.

If the ankle is sprained in sports, the most important letter in the acute first aid phase is P (protection), i.e. protection of the injury.

“You wouldn’t start walking off the field by yourself but with help, and you wouldn’t immediately start doing something with an injured limb that could cause more injury,” Kattilakoski reminds.

Height and compression are also included in the updated instructions. The recommendation for the elevated position has been clarified. The injured area should be raised above the heart. The goal is to reduce swelling.

“Although elevation and compression are included in the recommendations, there is no evidence of their benefits either [vamman paranemisen kannalta], but there is also no idea that they are harmful. However, these things have little meaning next to what will be done in the coming days and weeks”, says Kattilakoski.

" "The biggest mistake is to wait for the injury to heal."

Injury Kattilakoski raises the load, which is symbolized by the letter L (load), as the most important thing in terms of healing.

The treatment of an injury does not end when the acute phase has been resolved.

“The biggest mistake is to wait for the injury to heal,” says Kattilakoski.

“You should start moving as soon as the pain allows it and do aerobic exercise first. For example, exercise cycling. In the future, there will be training to develop strength and balance back. However, it is necessary to return to more risky sports such as ball games in moderation.”

Kattilakoski says that the emphasis of the updated treatment instructions has changed specifically from acute treatment to the stages after it. In previous instructions, this aspect received less attention.

“In the light of research data, it seems that sprain injuries have little effect on what is done in the acute phase compared to what is done in the coming weeks.”

“In the previous recommendation, there was talk of cold, high, compression and that’s it. Rehabilitation has been left to one’s own luck, as if time will only heal it.”

“ “Research shows that paracetamol is just as effective in treating pain and generally has fewer side effects than anti-inflammatory drugs.”

Updated According to Kattilakoski, another significant change in the instructions is related to the letter A (avoid). Anti-inflammatory drugs should be used judiciously.

Some prescription NSAIDs have been shown to interfere with injury healing. However, Kattilakoski says that no harm has been found in the most common non-prescription anti-inflammatory drugs.

Instead of anti-inflammatory drugs, Kattilakoski recommends paracetamol for pain relief.

“Research shows that paracetamol is just as effective in treating pain and generally has fewer side effects than anti-inflammatory drugs.”

“In the instructions, it is directed to avoid the use of anti-inflammatory drugs. It is not prohibited, but paracetamol could be the first choice for pain treatment”, recommends Kattilakoski.

