Sports influencers | Roger Talermo is dead

Finland former president of the Olympic Committee Roger Talermo is dead, reports Public radio.

Talermo was 68 years old when he died. He had mesothelioma, a rare cancer.

Talermo, born in Helsinki in 1955, served as chairman of the Finnish Olympic Committee in 2004–2012.

He also had a remarkable career in business life. Among other things, Talermo worked in the years 1996–2009 as CEO of Amer Sports Oyj.