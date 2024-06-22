Sport yes, “because moving is always beneficial”, but with “be careful in these very hot days”, so as not to “stress the body and increase the risk of dehydration”. Therefore “without exaggerating”, limiting oneself to efforts “commensurate with one’s physical preparation” and “listening to the body”. This is the advice of Giorgio Sesti, president of the Italian Society of Internal Medicine (Simi), who explains to Adnkronos Salute the strategies for not giving up movement despite the heat, preferring if possible water sports, swimming first and foremost, and giving up activities strenuous activities in the open air such as running and long bike rides.

The first rule to respect, suggests the specialist, is “not to do sport during the hours of the day when temperatures are highest and when solar radiation is also high. The best time is early in the morning, which is ideal. Alternatively, late in the evening, at sunset, is fine, considering however that in the morning the temperature is cooler, while in the evening the environment has accumulated heat, so there may be some suffering when practicing sport”. The second piece of advice is to “avoid making an effort that is not commensurate with your training ability and your physique: the activity must be proportional to the level of training”.

The third element “is to drink a lot. You need to equip yourself, so bring water to drink or be sure of having it available. If you run in parks or in the city, stop at the fountains where you can hydrate yourself adequately”. Finally, fourth advice, “like athletes who do long races, you need to lower your body temperature. You need to get wet, use water also to cool your head, wet your head, wet your body”, recommends Sesti. “By getting wet – he specifies – we facilitate perspiration and the elimination of heat in the form of evaporation, so this serves to maintain a constant temperature”.

As regards all those who are not professional athletes, “sports that can be done in water are preferable. Swimming, in short, is much better than running – remarks Sesti – because the water is colder than the environment outside and allows you to maintain an adequate temperature, while running, cycling, tennis, etc. make you more tired, with greater additional stress on the body in the heat.”

No problem for “fast walks”, continues the internist. Obviously everything is relative to the external environment: “Taking a walk or making a greater effort in the mountains, where the temperatures are cooler, is one thing – he points out – A completely different situation, much less favourable, however, if the sporting effort is made at sea level, with hot temperatures like these days, or inside cities which obviously have even higher temperatures”.