Belen Rodriguez pregnant she confesses saying that this pregnancy is a bit different from the one that allowed her to give birth to Santiago. For the little sister, many different things. The gorgeous showgirl admits she has always did sports during pregnancy, even if it reduced its intensity. Because physical activity with the belly is good for you.

Belen Rodriguez is about to have her baby, a little sister for Santiago. Luna Maria, this is the name chosen by the Argentine showgirl and her boyfriend Antonino Spinalbese, continued her life as if nothing had happened, trying not to change her habits too much.

Recently, for example, she granted herself a holiday in the Maldives, telling everything about social. She decided to treat herself to a romantic holiday with her boyfriend in a 5-star Resort, the Baglioni Resort Maldives of Maagau, an island in the heart of the Indian Ocean.

Here the beautiful showgirl shows up while she spends her days immersed in nature, between relaxation and even sport. And recently she wanted to have her say about how well sport is during pregnancy.

In fact, he admitted that he regularly practiced physical activity during all 9 months, so as not to give up being in shape. Although she has had to reduce the intensity of physical activity a bit since she found out she was pregnant.

Source Instagram belenrodriguezreal

Sports during pregnancy, the activities chosen by Belen Rodrigez

The future mother said that she wanted to devote herself above all to pilates and gentle exercises, doing low-intensity workouts. So da remains trained even during this beautiful moment of her life. She doesn’t remember training so hard about Santiago’s pregnancy.

In this way her body is perfect, despite her growing belly: she is still slim and toned and ready to get back in better shape than before, to the delight of all her fans.