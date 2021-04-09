Sports Have sports clubs been able to apply for corona subsidies? – OKM worries: “We have about 9,000 clubs and in the latest search only more than 600 applicants”

The Ministry of Education, together with the Olympic Committee, is considering how the expertise related to applying for grants could be improved in the future.

Sport and sports received a support package of almost 19.6 million euros in the state supplementary budget last year.

Director of Physical Education at the Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM) Tiina Kivisaari said on Friday in the follow-up report on the club’s activities that about 18.8 million euros have been distributed so far.

A new support package is already being prepared.

“Currently, the situation is that we are preparing a supplementary budget for the second year this year,” Kivisaari said at a press conference at the Olympic Committee.

Subsidies have been targeted at, among other things, sports clubs for hiring and renting instructors, main series and sports federations, and sports training centers.

In March sports clubs received a total of almost two million subsidies from the Ministry of Education and Science to compensate for the financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 280 clubs received the grant.

Kivisaari is concerned that the clubs may not have woken up enough to apply for subsidies for the activities punished by the coronavirus.

“We have about 9,000 clubs and in the last search there were only over 600 applicants. It occurred to me if the clubs needed more help and guidance on what kind of searches exist, what to apply for and how to do it.”

Kivisaari said that the Ministry of Education, together with the Olympic Committee, is considering how the expertise related to applying for grants could be improved in the future.

Olympic Committee managing director Mikko Salonen reminded at the press conference that Finns have not moved long enough for their health before the Korona period and that the situation has already worsened due to restrictions.

Salonen emphasized that the importance of exercise and sports in the aftercare of the coronary crisis is greater than before and was concerned about how aftercare is financed.

“92 percent of the state sports budget is based on revenues from gambling activities. Now the view is that one third of the income threatens to be permanently lost, ”Salonen said.

One third of the state sports budget is about 50 million.

“One hundred million would remain. We cannot accept such a situation, ”Salonen said.