Sports halls will have to close their doors in areas where the coronavirus is actively circulating. “This measure will apply from Monday, September 28 and for at least 15 days“, explains journalist Valérie Heurtel on the set of 13 Hours of France 2, Friday, September 25. Establishments located in cities placed in maximum and enhanced alert zones are concerned. All sports halls are targeted, except gymnasiums The indoor pools will be closed, but not the outdoor pools.

The Minister of Health Olivier Véran spoke “confined spaces confined where wearing a mask is impossible“, as the journalist reminds us. The room bosses however affirm that out of 25 million passages since August 1, there have been only 200 cases of coronavirus identified. This figure is however impossible to verify. In total, seven million French people are registered in a sports hall. They will now have to fall back on sports outdoors or at home, as well as applications, such as during confinement.

