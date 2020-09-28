He accuses the government of “cutting off the right to protect themselves, to benefit” from strengthened immune defenses for the six million indoor sports practitioners.

The France Active union, which represents companies in the physical and leisure activities, will file on Monday, September 28 in the morning 12 referrals for freedom, “because we dispute” the decision of close sports halls in areas of enhanced and maximum alert, declared on franceinfo Philippe Leroy, member of France Active, manager of The Loft, a fitness club in Rueil-Malmaison (Hauts-de-Seine).

Sports halls are due to close from Monday in 11 French metropolises, as part of new restrictions to fight Covid-19.

franceinfo: Has the anger following the announcement of this decision subsided?

Philippe Leroy: My first thought goes to the six million practitioners whose right to protect themselves, to benefit from immune defenses, to strengthen them, by practicing sport will be cut off. This incomprehensible decision for us fell like a chopper, we are very, very angry.

We punish athletes, we want the death of sports clubs. Philippe Leroy, manager of a fitness club in Rueil-Malmaisonto franceinfo

We have been living through extremely difficult times for several months, it started in December of last year with the strikes, it continued with the closure, summer is a traditionally dead period for us. We had barely started to resume when we closed again. Clearly, 50% of clubs in France will be in great difficulty in the coming weeks.

Isn’t it risky to practice sport in closed rooms, often without a mask, despite the precautions?

Sports clubs have taken absolutely drastic measures to comply with health guidelines.

Sports halls in France are one of the few players able to control entry and exit, to say at a specific time how many people are in the halls. We have perfect traceability.Philippe Leroy

Over the past three months, there are about a million visits to our gyms. The ARS did not report any cases of contamination to us.

Have you yourself invested to protect your users?

Yes, it was a big big investment on all the disinfectants, on the hydroalcoholic gel, the markings on the ground. We tried to strengthen all security as much as possible. We even went so far as to install air purifiers. We really have the feeling that we have done everything we had to do. The government asked us to put in place drastic protocols, we even went beyond that. We limit the number of people in the rooms, the rooms are ventilated on a regular basis. There is no reason for these rooms to close.

What will be the economic consequences for your establishments, are you once again considering postponing subscriptions?

Yes, that’s what’s going to happen. More generally, that means treasuries that have been damaged, burdens that will be hard to meet. The first expense item for a fitness club is the rent. Today, asking landlords to push rents all the time is just impossible.

Do you plan to disregard this instruction, to open anyway?

No, we have a legal process, we respect the instructions. But we completely challenge this decision, which is baseless. This weekend I heard the Minister of Health explain that it is mainly young people who go to sports clubs, that this was one of the main reasons mentioned to justify the closure of the rooms. It is heresy. Today, sports halls concern all age groups of the French population, it is a way to fight against obesity, against stress at work, to improve well-being and to strengthen immune defenses.

