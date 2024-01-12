Sports | Gordon Herbert's speech was rudely interrupted at the Sports – gala – this was left unsaid

Gordon Herbert joked about things that Finns like and also sent an important message.

The sports gala perhaps the strangest moment was experienced shortly after Gordon Herbert was chosen as Coach of the Year.

Herbert's microphone, who gave his speech in Finnish, went mute and the lights went out. A distraught Herbert later said he had more to say.

“It was quite surprising. Maybe I talked a little too long,” Herbert said and laughed.

“I wanted to say that life is not about proving your critics wrong. Life is all about proving what your supporters say. We live in a very negative time because of social media. As coaches, we have to focus on fostering positivity and encouraging people. In Some, they attack and attack,” Herbert said.

The German national team led by the 64-year-old Herbert won the basketball World Cup gold. He was born in Canada but has lived in Finland in Uusiakaupunki for over 30 years. He has previously won the Coach of the Year award in Germany and Austria.

“This win meant more to me. My Finnishness was questioned. There was talk of Can I even win this award. It didn't bother me, I know what Finland means to me and I live like a Finn. I respect the culture and live it”.

“But it's so nice. It's about to start. The positive thing about social media is that you can also directly express your own opinion”.

Gordon Herbert's victory speech had the crowd cheering.

Herbert said that he hopes that one day he will be able to coach again at the club team level in the Euroleague. The NBA is no longer a dream. Euroleague spots were available, but Herbert has two years left on his contract with the German Basketball Association. He was not released from the contract to apply for a place in the Euroleague.

Returning to Finland also as a coach, on the other hand, puts the Uusikaupani native in a mood of humor – after all, he is a tough puck man.

“If TPS or HIFK hockey offers, then I can come!” Herbert fires without a moment's hesitation.

“I was already offered a place on the German national football team, jokingly of course. TPS or HIFK, Ilves in Tampere as well. I would come right away!”

Basketball At the World Cup in the Philippines, Herbert was full of praise for the host country. However, he surprised with his trademark humor and said that in the Philippines, “you need better beer”.

What about Finnish beer, will it work for a Filipino?

– Much better! The bear is excellent.

How does that work out for a German?

– The best is Czech. Finnish beer is among the top three or four. A bit expensive, yes.

En route to the world championship, Germany also beat Finland 101–75. Herbert said both in his celebration speech and later in an interview that he fell in love with the Finnish spirit at a young age. It also affected the preparation before facing Susijeng.

“I watched the Sisu movie! In 1939 we beat Russia. The movie was a bit imaginative. I asked the players to look too, but I guess they didn't do that”.

Winter sports, guts and javelin throwing were also often repeated in Herbert's speeches at the Sports Gala. When he came to Finland in Hyvinkää Tahko in 1982, the country looked very different than it does now.

“At that time there were only three TV channels. I watched a lot of skiing and ski jumping back then. It's kind of disappeared lately, which is a shame. That was Finland's identity. In the winter they skied and jumped the hill, in the summer they threw the javelin. That's how it went in the 1980s and 90s”.

Herbert played in Finland in Hyvinkää Tahko, Turku NMKY, FoKoPo, Helsinki NMKY and Korihai. In addition, he coached in Korihai and Espoo in Honga before moving to the world to pursue his coaching career.

Through it all, Herbert's home has been Uusikaupunki.