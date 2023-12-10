Girona poses in the preview of their duel against Barcelona on matchday number 16 of La Liga. Barcelona, ​​Spain, December 10, 2023.

The team led by Míchel is at the top of the Spanish tournament classification. After 16 games, the people from Girona have only accumulated one defeat, the one they suffered against Real Madrid. How has this team managed to reach this level in one of the most prestigious leagues?

In what is only its fourth season in the First Division, Girona is showing itself as the great revelation of Spanish football and perhaps of all of Europe. With the victory this Sunday, December 10 at Barcelona's home, the red and white team confirmed that they want to fight for everything this season.

Without a big star as a banner, the Catalan team clings to a strategy that has allowed it to showcase the shortcomings of each of its rivals. Furthermore, accompanied by a direct game that was particularly effective against the culé team. That 2-4 result was the first victory in their history against the Blaugrana giant.