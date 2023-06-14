As is well known, the franchise of LEGO It has been in a time of renaissance in terms of video games, since its racing collaboration with 2K. However, it seems that this deal has not ended there, since the companies would plan to create several video games focused on the world of sports.

As commented by some media, the Korean Game Classification and Administrative Committee has recently listed a video game named for now as LEGO 2K Goooal!. Clearly indicating that there is a soccer title of this franchise in development, which has not yet been officially announced to the public.

As mentioned above, this would be as part of a deal between LEGO and 2K to bring some video games from the franchise with a focus on sports, and that was already seen with the driving game. So, it would not be surprising that there are developments based on basketball, baseball, fights of the WWE and possibly football already on the way.

It will be a matter of time before companies make their developers known. It is presumed that digital sumo would be one of them, but obviously whoever publishes will be neither more nor less than 2K.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It was obvious that this could happen, and the most interesting thing will be to implement LEGO mechanics for all these sports. Well, if they are basic and realistic games, it would not make sense for them to do this collaboration.