Sports Gala The first prizes of the sports gala handed out – The Owls Team of the Year

Hammer thrower Silja Kosonen was the Young Athlete of the Year.

Sports gala the first prizes were handed out on Thursday night after 8 p.m.

The Finnish men’s national football team, Huuhkajat, was chosen as the team of the year for the second time in a row.

“I’m really proud of the team and for this achievement. We are really taken, ”the award-winning head coach Markku Kanerva said.

Highlights of the year of the Owners include a victory over the reigning world champion France and four victories in the B-League of the League of Nations, where Finland played six matches.

The coronavirus pandemic made the sports year exceptional and postponed the European Football Championship to this summer.

“The positive thing was that we got a year more preparation time for the Games,” Kanerva said.

Of the year a hammer thrower was chosen as the young athlete Silja Kosonen, 18, who said in the awards interview his strengths are perseverance and strong will.

In the summer, Kosonen set a record of 71.34, which is the record for both 22- and 19-year-olds in Finland.

He received the Breakthrough of the Year award Sami Välimäki, 22, whose first year on the European Golf Tour was a success story.

“It was a bit of a surprise. Of course, I believed in my own accomplishments, ”Välimäki said.

Received the Career Award Tapani Ilkka, 79, who held the award as a result of a 65-year career.

The news is updated.