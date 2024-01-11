Sports gala | Patrick Kaukovalta's outfit caught the eye on stage: “I put on everything I could find in the closet”

Tennis players Patrick Kaukova and Jarkko Nieminen were in a good mood at the Sports Gala.

Finland The Davis Cup team was nominated at the Sports Gala in three categories, two of which included a handsome vertical. The prizes were being picked up on the spot in Helsinki Patrick from Kaukova and team captain Jarkko Nieminen.

When the duo stepped on stage, attention was drawn to their different outfits.

Nieminen had chosen an all-black suit, while Kaukovalta had also combined a dark suit with a white collared shirt, the hem of which fluttered casually over the trousers. White sneakers were found on Kaukovalla's feet, and he had no tie or bow.

In the interview after the award ceremony, the men assured that the outfits had not been coordinated in advance.

“I put on everything I could find in the closet”, Kaukovalta opened the story in the background of her trendy outfit.

Tennis men were in a good mood throughout the evening – and no wonder.

The team advanced all the way to the semi-finals in the prestigious Davis Cup in November, beating reigning world champion Canada. In addition to remote control, they played in the team Emil Ruusuvuori, Harri Heliövaara, Patrik Niklas-Salminen and Otto Virtanen.

The line-up was in the headlines after their fantastic achievement due to their excellent team spirit.

According to Nieminen, team spirit is based on mutual respect and the fact that everyone has the opportunity to be themselves. Kaukovalta, on the other hand, says that it has largely been built outside the playing fields.

“We've played a lot of cards, mostly screwing up,” Kaukovalta said with a laugh.