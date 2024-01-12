Sports gala | Gordon Herbert's speech was interrupted at the Sports Gala – this is how Yle explains

Microphone connection cut and lights off.

Helsinki a confusing moment was experienced at the Sports Gala organized in the ice hall on Thursday evening. Chosen as coach of the year Gordon Herbert was still on stage giving his speech, when suddenly the audio connection was cut off, the lights went out and the TV broadcast was diverted.

Yle, which televised the event, explained on Friday why the situation turned out that way.

“The reason was due to scheduling. In live broadcasts, we try to stick to the overall schedule. The broadcast is long and has several categories. We want to give all the awardees their own time. Herbert was the only speaker whose speech lasted a long time”, responsible producer Ville Mättö Yelte said.

On TV, the transition to the next stage of the broadcast went naturally, but many in the hall noticed that Herbert would have liked to continue his speech.

In Mätö's opinion, the cut-off moment he saw was appropriate.

“As far as I'm concerned, it went quite smoothly. Herbert had made a fine and elegant speech and he said thank you at the end. We didn't cut him off mid-sentence. He had time to thank many people,” Mättö said.

According to him, there has been almost no feedback about interrupting Herbert's speech.

“As far as I have followed the discussions, the matter was brought up in a few places. I believe that the situation went smoothly. Maybe those present noticed [puheen katkaisemisen]”, Mättö said.

Herbert said after the award ceremony that he couldn't wait for his speech to end suddenly.

“It was quite surprising. Maybe I talked a little too long,” Herbert said with a laugh.

He would still have something important to say.

“I wanted to say that life is not about proving your critics wrong. Life is about proving what your supporters are saying. We live in a very negative time because of social media. As coaches, we have to focus on nurturing positivity and encouraging people. On social media, they attack and attack. “, Herbert said.

Before the award voting in Finland, there was a debate about whether a coach of Canadian background is eligible to be nominated for Coach of the Year in Finland.

Herbert was already selected as coach of the year in Germany. He coached Germany to the world basketball championship last September.

Herbert64, moved to Finland as a basketball player in 1982. He played in Finland for 12 seasons and also received Finnish citizenship during that time.

Although later in Herbert's coaching career there have been many stops abroad, his actual place of residence has been Uusikaupunki for 30 years.