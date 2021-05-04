Sports funding The founder of the Music Museum developed the Sports Card, through which the buyer of the entrance ticket can direct support to the club of his choice.

The creators of the sports card believe that the card can generate additional funding of up to € 20 million for clubs and sports organizations over four years.

From what would sound like additional funding of EUR 20 million over four years for sport and exercise? Of course good.

Finnish novelty starting at the beginning of September Sports card aims for that € 20 million pot.

The idea of ​​the sports card is to encourage Finns to come to sports events. The card is intended to attract new spectators in particular and to increase the number of visits by consumers already attending sporting events.

With the help of the Sports Card, which can be downloaded to a smartphone as a mobile card, the user gets access tickets to the events more cheaply. Part of the ticket price can be directed directly to the club, sports federation, Olympic Fund or Paralympic Fund of your choice.

The consumer can therefore decide for himself which club the subsidies coming through him will go to.

At the same time, the consumer can see in the mobile application what sports events are available throughout Finland. In addition to admission tickets, it can also be used as a gym card.

“None of the existing forms of sports funding will be a matter of course in the coming years, so the Sports Card will come at just the right time,” Chairman of the Board of Suomen Urheilukortti Oy Mikko Vanni says.

Idean Vanni says that he got a music museum from Festa.

“Fame has more than 25,000 museum cardholders. A thousand museum cards sold in five months was the starting shot for the Sports Card. If the Sports Card achieves the target of 180,000 cards in four years, the target of EUR 20 million is realistic. ”

The sports card costs 69 euros. The consumer gets five transactions for it. The price of one transaction is therefore 13.80 euros. The normal price of admission tickets for events included in the sports card is 15–18 euros.

“It is up to the sports card acquirer to decide to which club or sport the support portion of his or her card will be directed,” Vanni says.

Clubs and sports federations that enter into an agreement with Suomen Urheilukortti Oy will be announced in the summer.

Sports Card Development Director Petri Harsunen says the Sports Card can be used to obtain the first admission tickets next fall.

“We especially want to bring additional income to clubs and sports federations and create added value for women’s sports, the Olympic and Paralympic Funds,” says Harsunen.