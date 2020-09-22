Sports funding Rallycross driver Henri Haapamäki succeeded in the athlete’s rare stunt and aims even higher – he conducts business negotiations on the wide Tyrvää dialect

Henri Haapamäki only understood the importance of social media in marketing after switching from rally to rallycross. Now Haapamäki’s dream is that some foreign player would be interested in his perseverance and creating a brand through social media.

Six years ago Henri Haapamäki left with high hopes for the first World Rally Championship abroad. The purpose was to show the team managers that a 25-year-old from Sastamala is at the top of the rally world.

The World Rally Championship in Wales went well. Haapamäki drove the eighth fastest times in the WRC3 car series in special stages. Hannu Lehessaaren Hannu’s Rally Team gave him a chance to continue at Citroën in next year’s World Series.

In the 2015 season, Haapamäki continued his promising races and seriously aspired to the JWRC class world championship. The third race of the season was run in the Jyväskylä World Rally Championship.

20 special stages were run in the race, seventeen of which Haapamäki drove to the bottom time. Still, he lost half a second in the rally to the Frenchman Quentin Gilbertwho had won all the JWRC races of the season by then.

Haapamäki suffered a puncture race in the third stage and was two and a half minutes from the Gilbert driven. The ferocious letter was not enough to win.

A Teemu Suninen was the last in the same race. Since then, Suninen has risen to factory time with M-Sport’s Ford in the main series of the rally, but Haapamäki did not do as well.

“My rally career ended there. I had to raise my hands, I didn’t continue anymore, ”Haapamäki says in Hyvinkää Vauhtipuisto.

However, he did not rest on his laurels but set out to seek a new rise in rallycross, a combination of rally and track racing.

Henri Haapamäki finances his driving and stables with his cooperation agreements with companies. He has productized himself on social media.­

The dust flies when Henri Haapamäki keeps pace in Hyvinkää Vauhtipuisto.­

Now six years later Haapamäki is a two-time Finnish rallycross champion. This season, due to the coronavirus epidemic, only national races without a Finnish Championship value have been run in domestic rallycross.

Haapamäki has driven his Supercar-class Ford every second, but driving is only one part of the whole.

Another important part is the visibility he offers to his partners in various videos and publications, now that the competitions have been smaller.

Haapamäki has gathered a large group of fans around him with his hard work on social media. Especially Facebook is a key platform.

“One of the cornerstones was when I made my first live broadcast on Facebook. It was viewed 18,000 times, ”says Haapamäki in his service car.

You can go on race trips with your own bus, which has sleeping areas at the back.­

There are sleeping areas at the back of the car and a small kitchen in the middle. This way, you don’t have to stay in hotels on race trips.

The final race of the season at Vauhtipuisto in Haapamäki has an open spouse Niina and three years old Sebastianboy as always. There are almost ten people on the maintenance team, and everyone stays in their own caravan.

“Everyone is involved in the spirit of help, the men of their own village,” Haapamäki says.

Partners The support is key, as the cost of one Finnish Championship with maintenance is about 10,000 euros. The race car is the 2018 Finnish champion Ari Perkiömäki old and worth more than € 100,000.

Haapamäki, who works as a maintenance installer at Sandvik, hardly uses his own money to finance his driving. The salary pays the family’s living expenses.

“Even if I put all my own salary income into this hobby, it wouldn’t help. Someone has to live on their own. ”

Initially, the local support circle has expanded to almost nationwide.

“ “This was the first year that a few companies contacted themselves and said they wanted to be involved in supporting.”

The inspector checks that Henri Haapamäki’s rallycross car complies with the rules.­

Haapamäki has succeeded as an athlete in a rare stunt. He has productized himself and his team.

Haapamäki only noticed the importance of social media after moving from rally to rallycross.

“While rallycross is a marginal sport, companies have come along well. Year by year the thing has grown and I have become better known. This was the first year that a few companies contacted themselves and said they wanted to be involved in supporting. There is also an incredible amount of fan products on sale, ”says Haapamäki at the same time as the mechanics service the race car as in the professional team.

Haapamäki says that he intentionally considered his social media update to be mundane and down to earth. The mobile phone describes the everyday tasks of the stable.

“Our operations are still quite small and the successor figures are moderate. Many, for example, have a lot more likes on Facebook than we do, but they don’t have a genuine fan base that follows their driver closely. ”

The followers are genuinely interested and go after Haapamäki in competitions.

He admits that some of the Facebook updates are a stream of consciousness. He now has just under 6,000 followers.

“The most important thing is that the action is credible.”

“ “The salt of the job is to challenge yourself.”

Henri Haapamäki discusses the car’s adjustments with mechanic Anssi Alatalo.­

Terho Eno changes Henri Haapamäki’s car tires.­

As one the big dream is that some big foreign player would be interested in Haapamäki’s perseverance and creating a brand through social media.

As an example, he cites energy drink giant Red Bull, who is involved in many motorsport patterns.

“I don’t underestimate existing partners, but the action is still quite small-scale and my plans are to go much further. I want to race my work and show everyone that investing in my work has not been in vain. ”

Haapamäki wants to be genuine himself. He also handles negotiations in the wide dialect of Tyrvää.

“The salt of the job is to challenge yourself. I do this out of love and desire. You can’t do without passion. ”

Grandfather Taito Tommila, 62, and Sebastian Haapamäki, 3, focus on their own car. In the background, engineer Anssi Alatalo in a bouquet of Henri Haapamäki’s car. The staff of the Haapamäki stable consists of men from their own village, Sastamala.­