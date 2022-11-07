The French team is one of the most affected by casualties or doubts a few days before the World Cup. Although the range of options is wide for Les Blues, coach Didier Deschamps has chosen to change his game system.

N’Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba, two pillars of France’s midfield in the conquest of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, will not be available for Qatar 2022 due to injuries. In defense, the doubts are with Raphael Varane or Jules Koundé. However, coach Didier Deschamps has a wide range of options to replace those affected. The question is how this can affect his game. With Pogba gone, he has had to go from a 4-3-3 to a 3-4-3.

Argentina is another team that looks askance at nursing. Gio Lo Celso, a key piece for Lionel Scaloni in the Albiceleste, is doubtful for the appointment in the Middle East. Same scenario for Paulo Dybala, less recurrent in the Argentine team. The good news comes from Ángel Di María who returned to activity with Juventus this Sunday in the derby against Inter.

On the other hand, Portugal will be without Diogo Jota and it could be time for Rafael Leao to shine. In England, the replacements go through finding a replacement for Ben Chilwell, safe drop, and Reece James, doubtful for the Cup.