Dubai (Union)

The Athletes Platform organized the Ramadan forum under the title Emirati sports in the next 50 years “Challenges and Ambitions”, under the auspices of the Sports Media Association in cooperation with Any Friend for Sports Services and Studies, and Yusef Al Sharif’s Law Firm, in the Yusef Al Sharif Council, in accordance with precautionary measures, and in the presence of a group of sports leaders By the state.

The media forum session was moderated by Ahmed Jouka, and Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, host of the forum, welcomed the sports leaderships, wishing that the forum would achieve what everyone aspires, which is to push Emirati sports forward and achieve the aspirations of our rational leaders.

Ibrahim Abdel-Malik, the former Secretary-General of the General Authority for Sports, talked about the importance of planning and setting strategic plans for the development of sport in the next fifty years. Abdul-Malik also addressed how the sports hero was created, and how were there projects and plans to make the Olympic champion? But it did not see the light, and he demanded the development of a scientific vision for the creation of heroes according to well-thought-out plans based on scientific foundations and far from random and improvisation.

Dr. Ahmed Saad Al-Sharif said: Correct and scientific management makes achievements and there are achievements that have occurred in Emirati sports in the past period, including the gold medal in shooting by Sheikh Ahmed bin Hasher and the rise of the football team to the World Cup 90, and this period has produced many sports leaders and work Modern management thinking will play an influential role in achieving more achievements in the next fifty years.

Journalist Muhammad Al-Joker touched on the role of sports media in promoting future sports work, acknowledging the media’s negligence towards martyr games other than football, and called on those responsible for school sports to work on developing it on the basis that it is the fertile ground for any projects to create and discover talents, praising these forums that will have The big impact on the development of our sport in the next 50 years.

Counselor Rashid Al-Mutawa, a strategic expert, pointed to the need for sports institutions to set ambitious plans to achieve their goals, and there are achievements made in the past period in terms of work in the sports field, but there was no sustainability to preserve these achievements, calling for the importance of having thought and plans for sports in the next fifty years. He invited all sports institutions to participate in planning.

Dr. Nasser Al-Ameri referred to the importance of psychology in making heroes and achieving achievements and said: It is no less important than other sciences used in the sports field, and there is a scientific project submitted by him to sports bodies to create a sports hero.

Analyst Muhammad Matar Ghorab called for removing ambiguity and ambiguity and for there to be a reference for sport in the country, while the sports pole Adnan Youssef called for the establishment of sports academies to incubate talents, while Nabil Ashour, head of the Hand Union, called on everyone to remain calm and to stay away from quarrels and conflicts and work for the public interest, not the personal interest.