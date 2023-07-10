The Mexican was called to compete for the World Cup, with his teammate, the Dutchman Max Verstappen. However, ‘Checo’ completed five consecutive Grands Prix at Silverstone without going to Q3 in the standings.

‘Checo’ is not going through his best moment in Formula 1. Whether it’s bad luck, his team’s decisions or his own mistakes, all the unforeseen events seem to have appeared right in the middle of the season. The Red Bull driver completed five consecutive races at the British Grand Prix without going through Q3 in qualifying.

Despite Pérez’s great prowess in the race, his poor position on the starting grid seems to have doomed his aspirations to challenge his teammate, the Dutchman Max Verstappen, for the title.

With 12 races to go, Verstappen has a 99-point lead over Perez, and looks set to win what would be his third consecutive title.