The Austrian team, dominating the last three seasons, presents an RB 20 with which it seeks to make a difference compared to a grid that has used its previous model as part of its inspiration.

A new season opens in the Formula 1 World Championship in which, once again, Red Bull is called to dominate the grid before the 2026 revolution with the change in regulations. The Austrian team, which has won the last three drivers' World Championships with Max Verstappen and two constructors' titles, won the first day of the Bahrain tests.

After those three days, where the teams are still hiding several of their advances, Ferrari was left with the best time. Can the Italian team be a serious rival for Red Bull?

The season opens in Bahrain with the race on Saturday, March 2.