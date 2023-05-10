That the king of sports is not an imaginary separated by sex is the idea that Gabriela Ardila, author of ‘A las patadas. Soccer stories practiced by women in Colombia since 1949’. It is a historical journey through the first steps of women in football in the coffee country. A trip that today culminates in a fever for the Colombian Women’s National Team.

Colombia is experiencing an awakening of women’s football at this time. Its Senior Women’s National Team filled stadiums in the 2022 Copa América, played in this South American nation, while participation in the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups, also last year, paralyzed the country.

Decades behind this phenomenon, there were already women who began to compete in this sport. Gabriela Ardila, author of ‘A las patadas. Soccer stories practiced by women in Colombia since 1949’.

Ardila is not referring to women’s soccer because she says that “soccer is played the same way no matter who plays it,” with the same rules. She is the idea of ​​a “soccer without gender”, which, although, as she explains, “obstructs the way of speaking”, it is the way for the idea of ​​soccer not to be exclusively the one played by men.

“Soccer has nothing feminine or masculine in itself,” he says in the framework of the Bogotá International Book Fair. In the presentation of this book, she is accompanied by Liliana Zapata, founder and manager of the Club Deportivo Formas íntimates, a historical group of women’s soccer in Colombia.

Zapata lowers the effervescence of the moment and assures “that we have made very little progress” because since the professional women’s soccer league was born in 2017, amateur club soccer has come to an end. “It’s a very ambivalent situation,” she says.