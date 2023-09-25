The team of legends with 7 world champions challenges the national postal team

This time Angelo Di Livio will be on the other side watching former teammates and old friends running up and down the pitch, like he did when he played in Serie A or with the blue shirt. He will challenge Nick Amoruso, with whom he played and lost the 1997 Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund with the Juve shirt, but also Vincent Candela, Massimo Oddo, Serginho and many others. Today “little soldier” Di Livio coaches the national team of the Italian Post Office which on October 14th will be the protagonist at the Sports Festival against the team of Festival legends which includes many world champions and some European vice-champions among its ranks.

heroes 2006 — In addition to the three former champions already mentioned above, the lineup of legends also includes Luca Toni, Simone Barone, Andrea Barzagli and Cristian Zaccardo, then Luigi Di Biagio, Angelo Carbone, Nelson Dida, Dario Marcolin and Christian Panucci. Kick-off is set for 3.30 pm at the Briamasco stadium (entry is free), a three thousand seater facility where Trento’s first team plays its home matches in Serie C. For some of these legends of Italian football it is of a return to the capital of Trentino: on 27 April 2004, in fact, Barzagli and Zaccardo were part of Claudio Gentile’s Italy Under 21 team who scored four goals against Sweden of the same age in a friendly match. The match was played in this very stadium, almost twenty years ago now. See also Inzaghi: "I take responsibility, it will be a bad night. Losing like this hurts"

Solidarity — The national team of Poste Italiane, which is a partner of the Italian national team, wears the yellow and blue colors and is made up of post office employees who are selected throughout the country. The project was launched in 2019 with the aim of promoting aggregation and a spirit of belonging among employees, supporting inclusion and fair play in the practice of correct competitiveness, creating events or initiatives with solidarity purposes in the football circuit or fundraising for charitable purposes.

