Call it the Sports Festival, as per its official name. But also a hug, a homage, a tribute, a crowd bath. In short, a great party. The festival of Italian sport (and not only) at the end of the most exciting and memorable summer ever. The summer opened by the blue triumph at the European football championships; then inflamed by the Olympic and Paralympic medals more copious and brilliant than ever; finally closed with the European gold medals of volleyball and, lastly, the triumphs of cycling at the World Championships and at Paris-Roubaix. There will be four days of events – more than a hundred – to celebrate all the great blue players of these successful months, but also to applaud international glories and myths of the past, to listen to the stories of great coaches or the most current issues of sports policy debated by long-term executives, to attend scientific conferences and cultural events with sports literature. And all this, as usual, will happen from today to Sunday in Trento, the city that in 2018 immediately embraced the idea of ​​the Gazzetta dello Sport to organize a large happening open to the public and which now returns to be the theater of the Festival of the sport, after the 2020 edition had been changed to the streaming platform due to a pandemic, moreover with a following far exceeding expectations.

Also in streaming – We then return to presence (albeit contingent), in the heart of a city that exudes sport, in a land that this year also toasted the first ever Olympic gold medal at the Summer Games: the sailor Ruggero Tita. Of course, those who will not be able to be there will always be able to follow the full-bodied schedule from home, in streaming: from the meeting with Lilian Thuram on the theme of sport and racism, who this morning will start the Festival, then passing the ball to the exhibition dedicated to Paolo Rossi, up to Sunday show signed by Carolina Kostner and the musician Giovanni Allevi.

Tonight, at 6 pm, the grand inauguration at the Teatro Sociale, conducted by Giorgia Rossi and Jury Chechi, will officially raise the curtain on the fourth edition of the Festival, in the presence of Urbano Cairo, the president and CEO of RCS MediaGroup who was the first to believe in this one-of-a-kind event. With him, the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti, the mayor Franco Ianeselli, the undersecretary for sport Valentina Vezzali, the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, the president of the Paralympic Committee Luca Pancalli, the president of Sport and Health, Vito Cozzoli. On stage the blue of the rhythmic Alexandra Agiurgiuculese and Milena Baldassarri will perform. And the legends Dick Fosbury, the inventor of the style that changed the history of the high jump, and Valery Borzov, the bi-Olympian of speed in Munich ’72 will rise. Two immortal champions who will then have a second moment at the Festival, alongside the great blue protagonists of the Japanese Olympics: the first, with world record holder Javier Sotomayor, will pay homage to Gimbo Tamberi; the second will honor Marcell Jacobs.

Not just games – It will also be a collective embrace to all the gold medals of Tokyo – from TopGanna to the Paralympic heroes, in the lead Bebe Vio and the stunning girls of the 100 meters – as well as to almost all the other medalists, starting with Greg Paltrinieri, Vanessa Ferrari and Simona Quadarella . But also to Roberto Mancini, the coach of the unbeaten record; to his predecessors Sacchi and Lippi; to colleagues Pioli and Mihajlovic; to the cyclists Colbrelli, Balsamo and Longo Borghini; to the big skiers Goggia, Bassino and Paris; to the sacred monsters Tomba and Compagnoni; to motorcyclists Bagnaia and Dovizioso and to the great ex Agostini and Biaggi; to the European champion volleyball players; to basketball players Belinelli, Tonut and Zandalasini; to tennis coach Volandri. And, on the foreign front, woe to miss the new name of the bench, Thomas Tuchel, as well as Eto’o, Morientes and Leonardo; the king of the Tour, the Slovenian Pogacar, and his predecessor Contador; three NBA basketball myths like Radja, Scola and Diaw; the prince of Dakar, aka Peterhansel; the Himalayan climbers Purja and Txikon; the spider-men Ondra and Gines; the ski ace Kilde. And many others, to reach up to more than 200 guests. There is something to indigestion. Never so blessed.

