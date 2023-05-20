Genoa – The students were the protagonists of the first day of the Festa dello Sport, organized by Porto Antico of Genoa and Stars in Sportunder the patronage of the Liguria Region, the Municipality of Genoa, Sport e Salute SpA, Coni Liguria and the Carige Foundation and again in collaboration with Uisp, the Agorà Social Consortium and over 200 sports federations and associations.



the event Genoa, 24th Gala of the Stars in Sport: the champions of Liguria celebrated May 19, 2023

They’ve been over 1,500 students who, despite a little rain, arrived from all over Liguria, accompanied by their teachers to try out one hundred different sports in the play areas set up between Caricamento and Calata Gadda. Boys and girls stormed the marquee in Piazza delle Feste for the Schools’ Olympics, organized by Stelle dello Sport in collaboration with the staff of the Coni Liguria regional school of sport. Party also for the Baby Marathon in walking version and show in the water with 100 students engaged in the Palio rowing of the schools organized by Ficsf. And then soccer, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, athletics, archery competitions. Great participation also within the Stelle dello Sport area with the Special Olympics YAP (young athletes program) project, organized by Free Sport and Eunike, with inclusive activities aimed at children with and without disabilities, and then with the programs of the Taekwondo lantern. A morning also dedicated to sailing, with the instructors of the I-Zona in action with the numerous boats in the water and with the simulator on land, and with workshops on sustainability signed by The Ocean Race.

An extra touch of adventure also for the Military Fitness, the area created by the Army which simulates a real training camp.

Tomorrow again Schools protagonists under the marquee in Piazza delle Feste starting at 11 with the award ceremony of the “Il Bello dello Sport” competition (8,172 processed from all over Liguria, 70 awarded) and the “Nicali-Iren” Photo Award in the presence of the stars Francesco Bocciardo, Matteo Sericano, Gian Filippo Mirabile and Matteo Giupponi. Between 12 and 17, at the Sport and Health stand, there will be the “legend” Giacomo Galanda. A Saturday dedicated to inclusion. Special guests on Saturday 20 May will be the boys of “Fai Sport”, an association from Friuli Venezia Giulia who will participate in the Festival and will meet with representatives of the Paralympic Committee of Liguria.

Among the afternoon events, the Gymnastics Festival (2.00 pm) and Auxilium Day (4.30 pm) while in the evening, on the Mandraccio stage, there will be the Magical Night of the Stars, with spectacular performances by Fids sports dance and Andrea Doria Gymnastics, the dance of the lion and the dragon and the captivating music of Buio Pesto. The Stars in Sport area will see Hwasong Taekwondo, Ardita Gym Boxe and Muay Thai take turns, the stars of Fijlkam Liguria. In Calata Gadda there is room for tournaments: the basketball one signed by Uisp and Ecopneus and the football one promoted by Decathlon and Operation Nostalgia with the presence in the afternoon of Sebastien Frey, former Inter Genoa goalkeeper. Basketball lovers will be able to meet the champion Giacomo Galanda starting at 12 in the Sport and Health area. In the tennis area you can play from 11 to 13 with Alessandro Ceppellini.

On the Fitness Stage, in Calata Falcone Borsellino, non stop dance performances, tribal dance, aerobics, kizomba, salsation, Muay Thai and Bollywood and Bhangra dances. The Isola delle Chiatte will be the stage on the sea to practice yoga, pilates, capoeira and body balance while at the Magazzini del Cotone it will be possible to try your hand at mind games, Subbuteo and oriental disciplines, from kung fu to tai chi.

To be picked up at the Festival infopoint in piazzale Mandraccio the Sport Passport to be “stamped” for each activity carried out and present to collect the official gadgets and discounted admission cards to the Exhibition of Illusions, the Aquarium and the City of Children and Teenagers. Of note, only for tomorrow, the possibility, from 3 to 6 pm, to visit Nave Italia, moored in front of the Magazzini del Cotone. The Jet Ski Therapy with the multiple champion Fabio Incorvaia has been postponed to Sunday, who will give the opportunity to anyone who wants to experience the thrill of jet skiing.