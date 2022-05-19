Genoa – The stars are not watching. On the contrary. They take the field alongside the young people who will be the real protagonists of the Sports Festival which opens tomorrow, Friday 20 May, at the Porto Antico in Genoa.

On Friday afternoon the first “hug”. Pierre Bruno, a rugby blue who grew up in Genoa, is back to “clash” with the young players of Superba Hockey. Then he will parade at the Gala of the Starsalongside Silvia Salis, Vanni Oddera and Francesco Bocciardo.

In 23rd Night of the Oscars of Ligurian sport established talents and champions will be crowned. A show that will be broadcast exclusively by Primocanale on Saturday at 9pm.

The Saturday of the Festival will be for all tastes. The stars Paola Fraschini and Edoardo Stochino will award the 70 winning students of the school competition “Il Bello dello Sport” which collected a record number of 6475 entries. The 24 authors of the winning “shots” of the Nicali Photographic Award – Iren (364 photos in the race). Meanwhile, on the football field, the Uefa Playmakers project is being staged, a program developed by UEFA in collaboration with Disney to promote the diffusion of women’s football. To greet the protagonists also Francesco Flachi who (at 14) presents together with Matteo Politanò the autobiography “Una vita in invesciata”. Emotions also for the “special” challenges of the guys from Insuperabili and We Play Football (10 am).

A little further on, still on piazzale Mandraccio, Viviana Bottaro He will “teach” karate to Fijlkam members. The bronze medalist of the last Tokyo Olympics will be the protagonist in the Stars in Sport area for the whole afternoon. In the water, under the Bigo, there will be a special party for the Jet Ski Therapy Champions aboard Fabio Incorvaia’s jet ski. On the basketball court (in Porta Siberia) the Fisdir championship match between Bic Genova and Special Green Team Piacenza and the 3rd Memorial Franco Martello Uisp 3 vs 3.

Sara Party also for sailing with an area full of activities promoted by Primazona Fiv. A lot of curiosity also for The Ocean Race, the round-the-world regatta that will arrive in Genoa in just over a year. In Piazza delle Feste, under the awning, the Auxilium Day returns and, to follow, the Gymnastics Festival. On the main stage the special birthdays of Panathlon Genova (70 years) and Us Sestri Ponente (125 years).

Sunday will also take the field Christian Puggioni in the beautiful integrated football tournament promoted by Bic Genova while in Porta Siberia it is time for the Piterbol Cup, a national minibasket tournament promoted by Angelo Dellarovere.

Many “Stars” also on the pitch to support the Gigi Ghirotti association: tickets for the “lottery of the stars” will be available at the stand, with an MSC cruise in the Mediterranean up for grabs.

