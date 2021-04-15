Sports ethics The Sports Ethics Advisory Board did not comment on the Olympic eligibility of racing sailor Janne Järvinen: “It’s not just about ethics”

“Now there is a need to clarify that similar ambiguities do not arise in the future.”

Sports the ethics advisory board did not take a direct position on the top sailor on thursday Janne Järvisen eligibility to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Regatta.

At the end of March, Järvinen secured the fourth Finnish sailing land in Lanzarote in Tokyo in the Nacra 17 boat class Sinem Kurtbayn with. Kurtbayn is a boat skipper and Järvinen gasti. He also owns a boat worth tens of thousands.

Järvinen was convicted Helsinki District Court two and a half years in prison Katiska-huumevyyhdissä. The judgment has been appealed.

“We had a close discussion about Järvinen’s situation, what kind of factors should be taken into account in the value selection. Now there is a need to clarify the situation so that similar ambiguities do not arise in the future, ”Chairman of the Advisory Board, Professor of Sports Law Antti Aine says.

According to the subject, Järvinen’s case is rare and interesting from the point of view of sports law. The matter is complicated by the fact that there is no clear point in the selection criteria of the Finnish Olympic Committee according to which Järvinen’s selection could be prevented.

“We have to go back to the structures of the selection system, and how they have been communicated forward. At the same time, the commitment of the individual athlete to ethical principles must be considered. I don’t have the facts to go and come up with a straightforward solution, ”Aine says.

“It’s not just about ethics, but also about the athlete’s rights, livelihood and individual freedom.”

Could you to think that so-called general unwritten ethical principles would prevent Järvinen’s choice?

“A representative athlete is expected to be blameless within a certain limit. There needs to be a debate about where the limit goes and how the athlete is committed to ethical principles. ”

What about reputation damage to Finland if a drug offender competes in the Olympics?

“It’s part of the overall consideration, and that too comes through ethical principles. I have no known practice for resolving such a case. “

The Ministry of Education and Culture appointed the Sports Ethics Advisory Board for 2020–2022 to continue the work of its predecessor, which served in 2015–2019.