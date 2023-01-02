Sports entertainment | Retired volleyball figure Lelu Ojansivu ended up in the position of a confusing support person wearing the fur coat he served in the “porn show”

Former volleyball star Lelu Ojansivu unexpectedly became friends with skier Perttu Hyvärinen and then agreed to an unexpected task.

Summer started to be in full bloom last Midsummer, when a character who attracted attention and hilarity appeared at the food market in Kuopio’s Riistavedi: a two-meter-tall man wearing a fur coat.

In his company, he had a hujoppi almost as tall, who was dressed in the green racing leotard and white knee socks of the Puijo Ski Association.

The two had come to buy toothpicks. They had their own role in the video they were filming in the village.

And it didn’t take long before the national team skier from Riistavedi Perttu Hyvärinen published a funny video on Instagram, which immediately attracted attention.

His childhood friend Akseli Murajan with the video she filmed and produced, Hyvärinen showed that she also has talents for acting.

The real thing, however, in the holiday of Hakmeli-spirited humor was that Hyvärinen had gotten for himself of the manager.

So not the Manager’s, but specifically the manazer’s (pronounced manaceri).

“ “Sometimes there was an Igor porn show in Finland.”

A surprising figure in plush fake fur stepped into this role of manager, a former top volleyball player and a kind of rock star in his sport Toy Ojansivuwhose official first name is Olli Pekka.

Turkey also has its story, the truth of which is not guaranteed. Ojansivu has reportedly borrowed a coat from a friend.

“Sometimes there was an Igor porn show in Finland. The guy got that fur from that Igor and refuses to sell me that fur, but only lends it,” says Ojansivu.

When Ojansivu, who has played 200 international matches, calls himself Lelu, for some reason it reminds me of a game.

And it doesn’t take long to listen to the duo’s stories when it becomes clear that the collaboration includes playfulness and armpit fart humor at times, as they express it themselves.

Hyvärinen defines that serious management is at most half of the pattern. Ojansivu’s task is more to confuse, to create a buzz – whatever. And to bring variety, relaxation and perhaps a little new perspective to the life of Hyvärinen’s top athlete.

Because of this, Lelu Ojansivu is not, in the traditional sense, a manager and administrator who acquires collaborators for an athlete – and in no way wants to be – but a manager.

But how did the two who live in Kuopio end up with this rather improbable pattern on a fairly quick schedule?

The starting point was that Hyvärinen didn’t think he needed a manager and Ojansivu never imagined he would even become one.

Back in the spring, they only knew each other through television. The first meeting took place in KalPa’s last league game of the season, where they had been invited by the recent Olympic ice hockey champion from Kuopio and later also the world champion Teemu Hartikainen.

“After the game, we went to the local one, and the next day messages were sent that it was really fun to see you and you’re a really fun guy. Both sent the same message,” says Ojansivu.

A month passed, and the two went out to eat together. Ojansivu noticed that Hyvärinen really had something for him.

“We were facing each other, and suddenly Perttu started to squirm somehow. I thought that what it does. That said, if we imagine such a hypothetical situation. I said it doesn’t matter what you imagine, but now just race out. Then it said, will you become my manager”, says Ojansivu, holding back a laugh.

According to Hyvärinen, Ojansivu completely broke down in the situation.

“However, I said that of course I’ll leave if you’re that crazy,” says Ojansivu.

Ojansivu immediately made sure that Hyvärise understood for sure that he has no idea what management really is and entails – let alone that he had experience in, for example, sales work.

When Hyvärinen and Ojansivu thought about how the cooperation should be publicized, they immediately rejected the traditional ways. The idea of ​​a video parodying a 1980s press conference was born quite quickly.

The end result looked like themselves, so to speak, and making the video was said to be unbridled fun.

But what is the quickly formed friendship between Hyvärinen, 31, and Ojansivu, 35, all about?

“It was love at first sight”, Hyvärinen has said with a twinkle in his eye.

“ “A pure friendship ignited very quickly, we just had a blast.”

Is it a so-called bromance, which can be defined as a brotherly and deep friendship between two straight men?

“Yes, there may very well be something like that,” Ojansivu admits with a grin on his face.

“There is certainly a mutual admiration for the other. A sports career is one small detail. Somehow, only the personalities found each other. It’s been really nice. Pure friendship ignited very quickly, we just had a blast. There has been a lot to do,” says Hyvärinen, who was interviewed separately.

In Hyvärinen’s opinion, he has already received a lot of help from Ojansivu, and it’s not about new sponsors yet, but something else entirely.

“It’s been great to discuss things with a top athlete of another sport. Lelu has enormous knowledge from his active career. I’ve also been able to laugh quite a lot. The filming of the video was so much fun that I’ve never had.”

According to Hyvärinen, manager Ojansivu’s tasks also include “a certain kind of business management and opening contacts”.

On the other hand, the duo has said that the purpose is to attract attention in a good way.

“I myself have been thinking and excited about where this will develop. Yes, at least 50 percent is confusion and the rest is just proper handling of things,” Hyvärinen says.

See also Former FC Utrecht director Piet Buter denies rape Vera Pauw: 'I am completely stunned' Olli-Pekka “Lelu” Ojansivu’s role as manager involves bringing variety and relaxation to the life of Perttu Hyvärinen’s athlete.

Ojansivu states that having fun is one way to gain visibility for Hyvärinen.

This happened, for example, at the opening of the World Cup in Ruka. There, Hyvärinen succeeded well in one competition, but Ojansivu was also there to lift her to the frame. Among other things, Ojansivu appeared in the bitterly cold Yle outdoor interview in the same fur he wore in the summer video.

Ojansivu says that he is also a kind of support person for Hyvärinen. If Hyvärista takes up something related to work, i.e. sports, he can talk to Ojansivu in addition to his fiance or coach.

Ojansivu points out that a skier is often quite alone compared to an athlete in a team sport.

“Yes, I too have had quite similar phases along my career. Sometimes I’ve gone down hard and come back up with all kinds of giggling. I can answer if you have any questions. I can tell you personal experiences of how I have handled a bad situation,” says Ojansivu.

Ojansivu has a lot of contacts in the business world, but acquiring new partners is made difficult by the fact that, in practice, they cannot be from the same field as Hyvärinen’s current partners or the sponsors of the Ski Association.

“Hygiene closes off quite a few possibilities, related to which I also know people from a certain field. We have made a few offers. Let’s see what happens.”

Ojansivu reveals that Hyvärinen’s becoming a manager has had surprising consequences.

“I’m not going to lie, ten athletes have asked me to be their manager. I didn’t know how to explain it to them because I would have kind of ruined the illusion we created with that video. I’ve said that, unfortunately, I can’t, when I have a day job, my own company and so on.”

Hakkuri Lelu Ojansivu in action at the World Volleyball Championships in Poland in September 2014. Ojansivu played 200 international matches.

Where does the name Lelu come from?

Perttu Hyvärinen is currently competing in the Tour de Ski in Switzerland, but Olli-Pekka “Lelu” Ojansivu the colorful volleyball player’s career ended last spring.

Ojansivu, who comes from Vammala, now Sastamala, entered the domestic league at the age of 16 and was later a top-class chipper by European standards.

In his career, Ojansivu achieved, among other things, four Finnish championships and played abroad as a professional in the leagues of Greece, France, Turkey, Russia, Romania and Iran.

“I got more than I expected. I shouldn’t have gotten that far with my mentality. I am not the most disciplined and obedient person in the world. I just loved playing volleyball so much,” says Ojansivu.

Ojansivu didn’t always enjoy team training, but he did self-paced technique training at home more than many others because he had the opportunity.

“I was able to hit the ball against the wall summers and winters and hone my technique. My ball control has always been tough, and it’s honed at home. Playing has always been the best thing for me, but physical training – for example the gym and balling in a line somewhere – I’ve hated.”

Self-paced training Ojansivu made beanbag chairs at his grandmother’s house.

“It was maybe five meters high inside, a plate wall and a concrete floor. If there were no beanbags, I hit the ball against the wall, and if there were beanbags, I hit them.”

Ojansivu’s best skills included passes and directing them.

“As a wood chipper, I wasn’t terribly impressive. I didn’t hit the ball through the floor and my scores weren’t as great as some Italian or French bouncers, but I could be tough in a tough spot.”

Ojansivu characterizes that he had a lot of ups and downs in his career. In addition to success, they included, among other things, injuries and missed wages abroad.

Abroad, Ojansivu always had his family with him. Now the family includes his wife and 10- and 6-year-old daughters.

“Even in Iran, the wife only wore a scarf.”

Last years In addition to playing in Kuopio, Ojansivu worked as an entrepreneur in the clothing and e-sports business, where he is still involved in the background.

His main job is now the account manager of Osuma Henkilöstöpalvelut company.

“During my life, I’ve seen a lot of people, from different countries and with different looks, and I’ve gotten along with them all. Yes, it helps in this current job, because my job as customer manager is to be with people as much as possible. I love being with people, so this job is like made for me. I can talk day and night. It’s not at all difficult for me.”

But where does the name Lelu come from, with which Ojansivu appears, for example, on his employer’s website?

“I was probably six years old and I was hanging out with older friends. Then I was always tinkering with some of my own stuff. At some point they said you’re a toy guy when I did something really stupid. It stayed alive.”

At first Ojansivu didn’t like the name.

“The guys teased about it in such a good way. Then I started thinking that it’s such a weird name and not funny at all, and started using it. It spread pretty quickly.”

At the beginning of his league career, Ojansivu always checked the newspaper after a successful game to see if he was called Lelu or just Olli-Pekka. If Lelu was missing, the story was left unread.

“I kind of followed that. At that time, the brand was not built consciously, but that matter interested me.”