As part of its commitment to safety and responsible driving, Ford established in 2017 Ford Performance Driving Universitya program to teach new owners about models High performance Ford, how to responsibly and safely manage the power of your car Ford Performance.

Ford Performance sports driving courses

The courses, offered free to Ford Performance customers, aim to provide knowledge, driving techniques and awareness, thanks to the coordination of a team of professional drivers, on different Italian circuits.

Ford Performance sports driving courses include theoretical and practical lactions

Since the launch of the program, they are over 1,800 customers who participated in the events on the track.

Free sports driving courses, where?

The 2022 season of free Ford sports driving courses has opened inISAM of Anagniwith the first stage last March 26. Participants alternated between theoretical lessons And driving on the trackin order to compete with an experience with a high adrenaline content and acquire greater awareness of the behavior of cars, even in the most extreme situations.

Learn more about Ford VIDEO courses

The Ford Performance course calendar also includes a stop at April And May to Modena. Customers who purchase (or rent under the Ford Business Partner formula) a Ford Performance vehicle can access it for free: Fiesta ST, Focus ST, Puma ST, Mustang Mach-E and, starting this year, also the high-performance All-Electric SUV Mustang Mach-E GT.

Ford sports driving courses, program

Ford’s sports driving course program includes topics related to safety and control of the car on the track, such as setting the trajectoriesL’handlingthe detachedthe oversteer control or the dynamic behavior in conditions at the limit.

Driving exercises from Ford Perfomance Driving University

The exercises were combined with the exercises fast laps on the track, during which the participants had the opportunity to drive Ford Performance cars with front, rear and all-wheel drive.

The 2022 program also includes test sessions dedicated to Ford ADAS systems

The rehearsal session also included a full immersion on driver assistance systems that equip cars in the Ford Performance range, such as the Co-Pilot As happened in 2021, also this year, La Ford Mustang Mach-Ewith the aim of raising awareness of the new and fun experience of electric driving.

👉 CONTACTS FORD DRIVING UNIVERSITY

Ford Performance Driving University course photos

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 Fiesta, Mustang and Focus sports cars in Ford Performance courses

👉 FORD price list 👉 Ads used FORD

If you are passionate about sports cars, we advise you not to miss thelatest issue of the magazine ELABORARE (ORDER ON LINE) whose arrears you can find comfortably on SHOP

👉 Car search try

👉 Research topics of technique

Elaborare magazine, since 1996 the bible for sports and racing car enthusiasts

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK