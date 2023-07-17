The signing of Lionel Messi by the South Florida franchise is set to revolutionize soccer in America. The ambition to improve the level of a club that is going through low hours were one of the first aspects that the striker highlighted.

With the hiring of Lionel Messi, Inter Miami consolidates the biggest commitment in football in the United States to stand out internationally. At 36 years old, but still performing at the highest quality, and also as a world champion, Messi reinforces a project that also hired his former Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquets, and the experienced coach, Gerardo Martino.

Messi said he was “happy” for having chosen this option. Press reports indicate that he rejected a multimillion-dollar proposal from Saudi soccer, where his historic rival, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, already plays.