Vaccines keep the immune system trained and fit. Pediatricians and sports doctors take the field in favor of prevention and vaccines: “Sport is a fundamental practice to avoid the danger of disease, but it is not sufficient to guarantee an efficient immune system”. The appeal not to let your guard down on recommended vaccinations comes on the occasion of the live talk ‘Sport & Prevention: the role of vaccination for a trained and always fit immune systemwhich was held today in Rome at the Palazzo dell’Informazione, headquarters of Adnkronos, with the unconditional contribution of Gsk and Sanofi.

From the data of the Ministry of Health on vaccination coverage up to 2021 – it emerged from the debate – particular attention goes to vaccinations in adolescence: against meningococcus C it does not go beyond 58%; against conjugated ACWY meningococcus, in adults it reaches 62%, but in those born in 2005 it stops at 58.50%. According to the 2021 Italian statistical yearbook, however, 36.6% of the population practices at least one sport, of which 27.1% continuously, compared to 9.5% who do it occasionally. In large part we speak of frequenters of amateur sports federations or associations: just think that in 2020 CONI had over 13 million and 113 thousand registered people and about 115 thousand organizations, between associations and amateur sports clubs. The role that sports medicine doctors play in monitoring the health of anyone who wants to practice a sport is therefore very important and cannot exclude the issue of vaccination protection.

“Our role is fundamental in population prevention – he says Maurizio Casasco, president of FMSI (Italian sports medicine federation) – especially young people who, like everyone else, must undergo a medical examination and a sports medical protocol required by law before starting sports”. Up to now “we have dealt with prevention and risks from the point of view of the various organs, first of all the heart. Today, however, the role of vaccination coverage is very important – remarked Casasco – for the athlete, but in general for the people who live in society once the sporting activity is finished. This is why in 2023 as Fmsi we will inaugurate a training and information campaign on the all-round usefulness of vaccination in the protection of the person within the sporting environmentwith specific indications for each discipline, because vaccination is a guarantee of protection in terms of prevention”. During the issuance of the certificate of fitness for sport, the doctor will be able to perform a vaccination screening and give the appropriate recommendations to the population, even against the coverage indications indicated by the National Vaccine Prevention Plan (Pnpv).

In 2017 – it was reaffirmed during the meeting – the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti) and Fmsi produced a document on theuse of vaccinations in professional sports athletes, divided between individual, team or combat sports, but also taking into account the place where the activity takes place and the specific conditions of the athlete. Particular attention should also be paid to the age of the practitioners: 58% in the 6-10 year-old range play a sport, 60.5% are between 11 and 14 years old, 50.1% are between 15 and 17 years old. As the percentages grow, they decrease, but the highest range for adults, equal to 37.3%, which concerns people between 65 and 74 years of age, should not be overlooked. All categories that need targeted vaccination protection in order to protect their health.

“After a drop in mandatory and recommended vaccinations recorded during the pandemic – he recalls Rino Agostiniani, pediatrician of Sip (Italian Society of Pediatrics) – there was a recovery between 2021 and 2022. However, we have not returned above that 95% coverage for some vaccinations which is the threshold considered useful for achieving population immunity, an objective that helps protect the individual and the community. Pediatricians play a fundamental role in directing families towards an adequate vaccination strategy“. And it is precisely on the parents that action must be taken, according to Agostiniani: “There are the hesitant – the doctor describes – therefore the indifferent, who fail to understand the importance of vaccination, and those who are not even reached by the National Health Service because has a more disadvantaged social situation. We can work and have a lot of impact on these three categories, while for those who are against the margins of intervention are limited”.

Data on vaccination coverage for 2021 from the Ministry of Health – it was finally underlined during the talk – they report a general decrease in vaccinations by age 8 for measles (86.94%) and polio (87.03%), whose standard set by the Pnpv is equal to 95%. Particular attention to vaccinations in adolescence: again in 2021, the data relating to the 16 and 18-year-old courts show that against meningococcus C the best data concerns sixteen-year-olds, with coverage equal to 58.95%, compared to 53. 47% in eighteen year olds. Conversely, the situation is reversed for the ACWY meningococcal conjugate vaccine, which reaches 62.22% in adults and stops at 58.50% in those born in 2005. This group, up to the age of young adults, is the most at risk of contracting or being a carrier of this serious bacterial infection.

But the most recent recommended vaccinations, such as the one against the meningococcus b which, introduced in the Pnpv in 2017, sees many children and young people who have not been able to benefit from it.

Finally, also the vaccination against the Human papillomavirus (Hpv) has ample room for recovery: the 2021 data on coverage of a complete vaccination cycle for the 1997-2009 birth courts is still low in the primary targets, i.e. males and females who turn 12. Recovery is sensitive for girls who have turned 13, who reach 53.53% coverage, but it is still far from the 95% indicated in the Pnpv.