“We still have a wonderful team for four, five, six years. Then I see dark clouds gathering when it comes to talent and young people,” says Rudi Völler. That puts a damper on the elation and well-being that the world champion striker, team boss and recently sports director of the men’s national soccer team shared in the Bundestag on Wednesday. He is spoken to everywhere in the House and is happy to take selfies. There’s only one Rudi Völler.

The chairman of the committee, Frank Ullrich, calls it “sensational” that Völler made it onto the committee, and admiration for the kicker is written all over the face of the biathlon Olympic champion. He thanks the MPs with the interpretation that the German selection is not as bad as the failure at the World Cup in Qatar would have you believe.

Twice as many big chances as the finalists France, like the excellent Spaniards and also the Japanese would have created the German selection. “Of course you also have to score the goals,” says Völler. “That’s the only drawback: we didn’t make the big chances.” With the experience of his 63 years, he concludes: “That’s the brutal thing about sport: you play well against Spain and Costa Rica, and for twenty minutes you get bad against Japan you punished so hard.”

“The intention was still good”

For the 2024 European Championships in Germany, he promises to win back the fans for the national team. And for the poor prospects of the next generation, he announces new concepts for which the DFB will appoint a junior team boss. The cast seems to have been decided, but Völler did not want to reveal the name. Not only the players with average talent should be made better, but the outstanding ones should be particularly encouraged: “A Herculean task.”

Völler even turned the political question about his criticism of Nancy Faeser during her visit to Qatar into a simple answer, referring to his gut feeling: “I just didn’t like it. I don’t want my Minister of the Interior sitting there with a bandage on.” On the photo, in which FIFA President Gianni Infantino cheerfully points to the One Love signet, which he had forbidden national goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to wear, Völler continues: ” I don’t want my interior minister to be taken for a ride either.” He doesn’t want to criticize her too harshly either: “The intention was still good.”