Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Sports Club for Women is organizing an open sports day in the club’s stadiums in the “basic emirate”, during which competitions will be held in “3 by 3” basketball, “4 by 4” plane, and “rifle” shooting, according to the approach of the Sharjah Foundation for Targeted Sports of Women. To spread sports culture among members of the women’s community.

The competitions are subject to the usual conditions in basketball, volleyball and shooting games, where each of the basketball teams consists of 4 players “3 main and one reserve player”, and 10 minutes are specified for the match or 21 points are scored, before the end of the match time, and that attendance is in the playing hall, before The start of the match is 20 minutes, and the necessity of adhering to the uniform sports uniform for each team, while the conditions of volleyball include that each team consists of 4 players, and the match is held in two out of 3 rounds, or 15 points are scored before the end of the match time, and in the event of a tie, A third round of 15 points is held, and it is necessary to come to the stadium 20 minutes before the start of the match, while the conditions for shooting are that the number of shots on the training day be 20 rounds, and on the day of the competition 5 test shots, and 10 counted shots during the match.

The first-place team is crowned with a cup and gold medals, while the second-place team gets silver medals, while the third-place team gets bronze medals.

Noura Al-Hamar, Head of the Community Sports Department at the Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation, welcomed all the teams participating in the open day event, wishing them to spend an enjoyable and useful sports day in the club’s stadiums, which are always happy to embrace the club’s girls in all sports, thanking all the participating teams, and to the members The technical, administrative and medical cadres for their dedication to the success of the Open Sports Day event.

Noura Al-Hamar pointed out that the main objective of holding the open sports day for the women of the Sharjah Sports Club for Women is represented in the actual work to spread sports culture among members of the women’s community in major Olympic games, embodying the institution’s vision in raising the levels of sports awareness for female players in all sports, including Basketball, volleyball and shooting games.