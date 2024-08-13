Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Dubai Sports Council, in cooperation with the Dubai World Trade Centre, organised a sports day for members of the Dhakher Community Club, as part of the “Our Summer is Sports” initiative, with the participation of members of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, at the Dubai Sports World courts, in the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event was attended by Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, Mishaal Abdul Karim Julfar, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and Maher Abdul Karim Julfar, Deputy CEO of Dubai World Trade Centre. They also participated in the friendly football match between Dhakher Community Club and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, which spread an atmosphere of joy and happiness among all participants.

In addition to the match and sports activities, the event included an awareness lecture and a practical educational workshop for members of the Dhakher Community Club on health and first aid, to deal with emergency health cases and injuries that senior citizens and anyone in the community may be exposed to, and how to deal with them, before the ambulance team arrives.

Dubai Sports Council is keen to organize various sports events throughout the year for members of the “Dhakher Club”, in various sports. Last July, the Council organized two recreational sports events for members of the “Dhakher Club” for women and men, at “Ski Dubai”, which included various snow activities that spread happiness and activity among the participants, both male and female, as part of the “Our Summer is Sports” initiative launched by the Council, with the aim of providing the opportunity for various segments of society to participate in sports activities and support the organization of sports events that contribute to spreading the culture of practicing sports and physical activity in the country’s society, and transforming the summer months into a period full of activity, vitality and various sports events.