Sports Cristiano Ronaldo says his baby boy is dead

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez said they were expecting twins in October. Ronaldo said in a Twitter post on Monday not only about the boy’s death but also about the girl’s birth.

FOOTBALL superstar Cristiano Ronaldo posted a message on Twitter on Monday night saying his baby boy was dead.

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodríguez reported in October expecting twins. The couple reported the news on social media.

Ronaldo told in a Twitter post on Monday not only about the boy’s death but also about the girl’s birth.

“Experiencing the deepest sorrow, we have to announce the death of our baby boy. This is the biggest pain any parent can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live and brings some hope and happiness to this moment. We thank all the doctors and nurses for all the expert care and support, ”the publication wrote.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you, ”the publication ends.

The couple also has a common daughter born in 2017 Alana Martina. In addition, Ronaldo already has three children: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, Mateo Ronaldo and Eva Mariathe last two of which are twins.