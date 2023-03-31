Sports Court | The sports legal protection board overturned the forced transfer of an 11-year-old from one team to another

The Sports Legal Protection Board considered that the club should have heard the child before transferring him to another team. The club’s reasons for the transfer were not acceptable.

Sports the legal security board isoverturned the football club’s decision to transfer an 11-year-old player to another club team without his consent.

Transfers of players within the club from teams and to level groups are commonplace, but in its decision the legal protection board took an exceptional position on whether the player’s team transfer was against the right of association. Transferring a player from one team to another by the club’s decision is not wrong in itself, but in this case the transfer was made on the wrong grounds.

The sports legal protection board overturned the decision of Kaarinan Pojat ry to transfer the junior player from the club’s P2011 team to the club’s P2012 team and obliged the club to reimburse the board costs of the junior player who was the complainant with 3,487.5 euros.

Junior player applied with his guardians for an amendment to the club’s decision from the Sports Legal Protection Board.

In his opinion, the appellant had been subjected to unfair treatment when a father coach tried to favor his own child in the appellant’s place of play. The dispute had finally escalated to the fact that the appellant had been transferred to a team of his own age by the club’s decision.

According to the appellant, the club violated the binding agreement between the underage appellant’s guardians and the club, when the club transferred the appellant to another team without the consent of the guardians in the middle of the season. According to the appellant, his forced transfer to another team of the club on improper grounds meant limiting the appellant’s membership rights and violating equal treatment.

According to the appellant, a disagreement between the child’s guardians and the club regarding the team’s operating methods is not a valid basis for transferring the child from one team to another.

In its response, the Kaarinan Pojat ry demanded that the appeal be rejected, that the team transfer decision remain valid and that the appellant be obliged to compensate the club’s board expenses with 1,240 euros. Kaarinan Pojat ry denied that the complainant had been treated in a discriminatory manner. According to the club, the coaches had assessed the team suitable for the appellant.

In the appellant’s counter-explanation, it was stated that the head coach of the appellant’s team had never suggested a team transfer to the appellant. According to the appellant, the main reason for smoking outside has been that the son of one of the father’s coaches is wanted at the place where the appellant used to play.

Sports the legal protection board stated in its decision that the board is competent to handle complaints about the decisions of the associations, where the issue is the restriction of member rights or whether the decision is against the rules of the association.

In its decision, the board considered whether the appellant had been treated unfairly.

According to the board, the club or its coaching staff had an obligation to give the complainant, as an 11-year-old child, the opportunity to express his views and to have his views taken into account in a matter of great importance to him. The club’s investigation did not reveal that this had been done.

According to the board, consulting the child could have brought aspects to the decision-making that are important in assessing whether the team transfer can be considered in the best interests of the child.

The board states that changing the playing group or team by the club’s decision should be done with criteria related to the player’s skills and the team as a whole. The Judicial Security Board considered that in this case the club’s decision to transfer the appellant was decisively influenced by grounds based on a dispute between the appellant’s parents and the team’s coaches, which do not fall within the broad discretion of the club or its coaches and which, as a violation of the appellant’s equal treatment, have restricted the appellant’s membership rights in a prohibited manner.

In addition, according to the board, the team transfer decision has not been in the child’s best interest, as the appellant was not given the opportunity to present his views.

The Judicial Security Board considered that the transfer decision made by the club to transfer the appellant to another team must be annulled as restricting the member’s rights in a negative way. Five members of the board were preparing the solution, one of whom left a dissenting opinion.